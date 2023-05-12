CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 LIVE: Declared on cbse.gov.in Link; Pass Percentage Dips; Trivandrum Tops; Girls Outdo Boys

Curated By: Damini Solanki
The Central Board Of Secondary Education has released the results for class 12th students. However, the board authorities haven’t stated any confirmed date to release CBSE class 10th board results. In its notification, the Central Board Of Secondary Education has decided not to release merit list to avoid unhealthy competition. Apart from it, the board is also not mentioning first, second or third divisions in the CBSE marksheets of the students…read more
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 12 results 2023. The board will activate the re-evaluation, photocopy, and verification of the answer sheet process for class 12 on Tuesday, May 16. The supplementary exams will be held in July, the exact dates of which will be notified soon, the board said. Students who appeared from different streams including arts, science, and commerce will be able for the same on the official websites of the board — cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, once the link is activated. A total of 87.33 per cent of students…read more
The Central Board Of Secondary Education has released the results for class 12th students. However, there is still no update on class 10th CBSE board results. This year in class 12th, girls have again outperformed than boys. In 2023, overall pass percentage of girls is 90.68 percent and boys scored 84.67 percent. However, the results in 2022 were slightly better. In 2022, girls scored 94.54 percent while for boys, it was 91.25 percent…read more
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 12 results 2023. Trivandrum has recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.91 per cent of students clearing the exam from the region. Bengaluru stands second with 98.64 per cent, and Chennai at third with 97.40 per cent. Delhi West at fourth place with 93.24 per cent and Chandigarh at fifth place with 91.84 per cent…read more
To qualify the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023, students are required to score the passing marks specified by the exam board. As per the passing criteria for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023, a student must secure a minimum of 26 marks out of 80 to pass the theory examination of particular subjects. Along with this, the student must secure 33 percent in each subject to pass the examination…read more
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote on his twitter:
Students can check the results on the official websites of CBSE- results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The results will also be made available to the students through alternative methods as well. Students who do not have access to the internet need not to worry. Candidates can check their scorecards without the Internet by two methods- Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) and SMS…read more
CBSE has launched a new portal called ‘Pariksha Sangam’ to help students keep track of exam-related activities. Students of CBSE 10th, 12th will also be able to check their results at the portal. It can be accessed by logging into the website, parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. The portal is divided into three sections — School (Ganga), Regional Office (Yamuna), and Head Office (Saraswati). Students will find all exam reference material information under the school section, including circulars, curriculum, sample papers, exam registration, and so on. Students will find information about the RO dashboard for command, control, and data management, centralised LOC correction, and much more under the regional office’s section in the Pariskha Sangam portal.
Delhi East pass percentage: 91.50 per cent
Delhi West pass percentage: 93.24 per cent.
Overall pass percentage: 92.22 per cent.
The CBSE will also provide the option to request a photocopy of the answer sheet, which can be done through the official website. The photocopy will be provided within 30 days of the request.
This year 7.57 per cent students will sit for the compartment exams, which is basically 1,25,705 students. Last year the number stood at 67,743 with only 4.72 per cent students sitting for compartment.
Out of the 5757 students who registered for the class 12 examination, 5645 students appeared. The pass percentage stands at 87.23 per cent with 4924 students passing the examination.
JNV- 97.51 per cent
CTSA- 96.77 per cent
KV- 92.51 per cent
Independent- 87.95 per cent
Govt Aided- 87.17 per cent
Govt- 83.83 per cent
In light of the recommendation made by the NEP 2020, CBSE has changed the nomenclature of the Compartment Examination to Supplementary Examination. Students should be provided more opportunities to improve their performance, hence, Class 12 students will be allowed to improve their performance in one subject in the supplementary examination. Supplementary examination will be conducted in July, 2023.
The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examination from February 15, 2024.
Step 1: Type an SMS in the format - “CBSE10".
Step 2: Send the SMS to 7738299899.
Step 3: Within a few seconds, you will receive a text message with all your result details.
It is to be noted that the SMS might be chargeable depending on your network.
Step 1: Go to DigiLocker- digilocker.gov.in or download the mobile app on your phone.
Step 2: Sign up using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.
Step 3: After logging in, look for and click on the “Education" section. Then select the “Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)" link.
Step 4: Select the “Class 10 Result" link from the drop-down list.
Step 5: On the new window, enter the CBSE Roll Number, Date of Birth, and other details. Then click on “Get Result".
Step 6: The CBSE 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.
CBSE board informed that a total of 1,25,705 Class 12 students have been placed in the compartment category.
A total of 1,12,838 students have scored 90 per cent or more marks in CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023.
Around 16.9 lakh students appeared for the exam this year, which were conducted from February 15 to April 5, 2023. Out of these, 7.4 lakh are female students, 9.51 lakh are male candidates, and 5 students are registered under the ‘others’ category. The results are now available on the official website of the CBSE.
Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. CBSE will activate the re-evaluation, verification of answer sheets facility for Class 12 on May 16.
The CBSE Class 12 results are out and the Prayagraj region in Uttar Pradesh has the lowest pass percentage among all the 16 regions with only 78 per cent students passing the exam.
The CBSE Class 12 results for 2023 have just dropped! In the meantime, while the students are biting their nails and their parents are holding their breath, the internet has erupted into a laugh riot! Memes, and just memes! The online world is buzzing with hilarious memes created by Desi users, spreading like wildfire on Twitter. So, buckle up and dive into the whimsical world of memes as netizens work their magic…read more
Check out the institution-wise pass percentage of class 12 results of various regions:
As per the passing criteria for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023, a student must secure a minimum of 26 marks out of 80 to pass the theory examination of particular subjects. Along with this, the student must secure 33 per cent in each subject to pass the examination.
Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for CBSE Board Result 2023.
Step 3: Look for the CBSE Class 10 Result link and click on it.
Step 4: Enter your roll number or registration number in the space provided. Then click on submit.
Step 5: The CBSE Class 10 Result will show up on the screen.
Step 6: Cross-check all the details and keep a hard copy of it for future references.
CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12th results 2023 today. Candidates can check their scores on CBSE’s official websites at results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresuts.nic.in. Additionally, the result is also available on DigiLocker, SMS, and other websites. This year the overall pass percentage stands at 87.33 per cent.
Girls outperform boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent pass percentage. The top-performing region is Trivandrum with 99.91 pass percentage. To access the CBSE board exam results, students will have to enter their roll number, school number, date of birth (DoB), and admit card ID on the portal.
To clear the CBSE class 12th board exams, students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in every subject. In subjects that have practical aspects, the student needs to clear the exams separately in each section. Candidates who fail to secure minimum passing scores can apply for the compartment exam.
This year, the CBSE Class 12 board exams began on February 14 and Class 12 candidates concluded their exams on April 5. A total of 16,96,770 candidates appeared for the Class 12 board exams this year.