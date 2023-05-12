CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 LIVE: Declared on cbse.gov.in Link; Pass Percentage Dips; Trivandrum Tops; Girls Outdo Boys

Step 1: Go to DigiLocker- digilocker.gov.in or download the mobile app on your phone.

Step 2: Sign up using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.

Step 3: After logging in, look for and click on the “Education" section. Then select the “Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)" link.

Step 4: Select the “Class 10 Result" link from the drop-down list.

Step 5: On the new window, enter the CBSE Roll Number, Date of Birth, and other details. Then click on “Get Result".