CBSE Asks School Officials to Avoid Visiting East Delhi Office Due to Ongoing 'Hanuman Katha' in Nearby Area

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised schools to avoid visiting its regional office in view of the traffic curbs imposed due to the ongoing ’Hanuman Katha’ by self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in IP Extension here. Delhi Police had issued an advisory on Monday stating that the Hanuman Katha by Shastri, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, is being held at the Utsav Ground in Delhi’s IP Extension area from July 6 to 8.

top videos Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up? Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

“In order to avoid any inconvenience due to an estimated gathering of over one lakh people, the schools are advised to avoid visiting Regional Office, Delhi (East), from July 5 to 8, if possible. Official communication through online mode will be highly appreciated during the period," the board said in a communication to schools. However, the CBSE has instructed school authorities to use public transport in case of a visit due to unavoidable circumstances and carry a valid identity card with them. According to Delhi police advisory, "During the period of Katha, traffic movement will be restricted from Hasanpur T-Point to NH-24 on road no 57-A, the cut on Road no 56 on Gazipur Drain in front of CBSE building and the cut on Road no. 57 to CBSE building. Motorists are advised to follow alternative routes."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

Follow us on









