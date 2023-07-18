CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 Sample Papers Released at cbseacademic.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample question papers for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2023-24. These practice papers are released with a question bank and marking scheme for each subject. Students can visit the official website of CBSE at cbseacademic.nic.in to download the sample papers.

Earlier, the board released the dates for board exams scheduled to be conducted next year. As per the official notice, the CBSE board exams 2024 will be conducted from February 15. The CSBE class 10, 12 board examinations will span a period of 55 days and are slated to conclude on April 10.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Papers: How to Download

To download the sample question papers for the year 2023-24, students can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Navigate to cbseacademic.nic.in, the official website of CBSE.

Step 2: Click on the tab that mentions ‘Sample Question Paper’ and then choose the SQP 2023-24 option.

Step 3: Select your respective class and the subject that you want to practice.

Step 4: In a new window, a PDF will be displayed.

Step 5: You can practice the question as it is or can even download the same.

Reviewing these study materials will enable them to comprehend the exam pattern and question types. Additionally, solving sample papers aids in enhancing students’ speed and accuracy, preparing them effectively for the upcoming exams.