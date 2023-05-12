CBSE Board Exam Result 2023: Check Passing Criteria For Class 10 Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE class 10th board exam results 2023 soon. Earlier in the day, CBSE announced class 12th board exam results. Students can check their scores on the official websites at cbse.gov.in, on results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE concluded the board exam results for Classes 10 on March 21, while Class 12 students ended it on April 5. This year, more than 39 lakh students appeared for the CBSE board examination. According to reports, the board administered the exam for 191 subjects at more than 7,250 centres.

CBSE Board Exam Result 2023: Passing Criteria

To clear the CBSE Board Exams, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. According to the board guidelines, candidates need to score a minimum of 33 per cent aggregate in 5 or more subjects – meaning either 5 main subjects or 4 main subjects plus 1 optional. It is to be noted that students need to secure a passing score in both internal and external exams.

The internal exam papers include projects, assignments, and class tests while the external exam papers are the final exam that students have appeared for. Additionally, a student is also expected to secure a passing mark on both internal and external exam papers.

Apart from the official websites, students can check their results on DigiLocker and UMANG apps. On the CBSE mark sheet, details like name and personal information of the candidate, marks scored in every subject and maximum marks for each subject, total marks secured, Pass/Compartment status and other information.

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Result 2023: How to Check Online

Step 1: Go to CBSE’s official website at results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Search for the Class 10 result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Login to the portal by entering the asked information and click on submit.

Step 4: The CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the CBSE result.