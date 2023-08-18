CBSE Board Exams 2024: LOC Form Filling Begins for Classes 10, 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the procedure of submitting the list of candidates (LOC) for classes 10 and 12 today, August 18. The applications will be open till September 18 without incurring late fees. From September 19 to 25, applications will be accepted but with late fees.

According to the instructions, schools are required to handle direct admissions separately for classes 10 and 12, referring pertinent instances to the relevant regional office. Further, schools are expected to compile a list of requests for subject changes made by students and send it to the regional office.

“Schools can make their basic preparation for collecting correct demographic details of the students and the subjects offered by them so that on the start of LOC, they can quickly and correctly submit the details," the notice stated.

CBSE developed a detailed schedule for several facets of classes 10 and 12 including admissions, subject change, attendance, list of candidates, and other matters. The goal of this plan is to guarantee a seamless flow of events leading up to the 2024 exams. The required actions are outlined in the document titled “Framework and Significant Guidelines in The Context of the Secondary and Senior Secondary Certificate Examination for Guidance of the Schools."