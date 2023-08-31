CBSE Board Exams 2024: When Will Date Sheet be Released? Will Exams be Conducted Twice?

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the official date sheet for the class 10 and class 12 board examinations 2024 soon. As per past year trends, the CBSE declares the board exam timetable in December. The board had earlier said that the CBSE board exams 2024 will begin on February 15. The official statement suggests the exams will begin on Feb 15 and span for a total of 55 days. The CBSE board exams 2024 will end on April 10.

“The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from 15th of February 2024," CBSE said. Once released, the official date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, after it has been released. The board has asked all organisations to determine the dates of their exams while keeping the aforementioned board exam schedule in mind.

Will CBSE Conduct Board Exams 2024 Twice?

As per the recommendations in the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023 for school education issued by the Education Ministry, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and all other educational boards must conduct bi-annual board exams or two board exams in a single year. Students’ final board exam 2024 scores will be determined by their best performance, the NCF stated. However, CBSE is yet to issue any official notice regarding this.