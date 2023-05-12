CBSE Board Result 2023: CBSE 12th Result Declared at cbse.nic.in, How to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 12 result 2023 today, May 12. As many as 87.33 per cent of students have passed the 12th exam. Girls outperform boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent pass percentage. The top-performing region is Trivandrum with 99.91 pass percentage.

A total of 38,83,710 students appeared for the CBSE board exam this year, which included 21,86,940 class 10 students and 16,96,770 class 12 candidates. Once released, the students will be able to check their results on official websites— cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.gov.in. Apart from CBSE’s official websites, students can also check their scores on UMANG and DigiLocker apps as well.

As per the passing criteria for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023, a student must secure a minimum of 26 marks out of 80 to pass the theory examination of particular subjects. Along with this, the student must secure 33 percent in each subject to pass the examination. The board conducted the Class 10 board exams this year from February 15 to March 21. The Class 12 board exams were held between February 15 and April 5.

CBSE Board Result 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1 - Go to Central Board of Secondary Education’s official

website at results.cbse.nic.in

Step 2 - Look for and click on the ‘CBSE Class 12’ result link when provided on the homepage.

Step 3 - On the new window, login using CBSE Roll Number and Date of

Birth (DoB).

Step 4 - The CBSE Result 2023 will appear on your computer screen.

Step 5 - Check all the details and download the CBSE result.

Step 6 - Keep a copy of the result for future use.

Only the students who obtain equal to or more than the prescribed passing marks in the CBSE 12th Result 2023 will receive the original mark sheet and passing certificate. Students who fail to achieve the minimum passing marks will not be eligible for higher studies until they clear the exam. They will be required to appear for the compartment exam or the improvement exam to pass and obtain the original mark sheet and passing certificate.

Last year, the exams were conducted from April 26 to June 15 and the results were out on July 22. More than 14.44 lakh students registered for the 12th board exams out of which 13.30 lakh students were able to pass. The overall pass percentage remained at 92.71 per cent.