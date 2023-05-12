CBSE Board Result 2023: Don't Have Internet? Check Class 10, 12 Results Via SMS, IVRS

The wait for the Class 12 results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to come to an end soon. While the board has not confirmed the official dates for the results, the announcement is likely to happen in the first two weeks of May. Once released, students can check their results on the official websites of CBSE- results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The results will also be made available to the students through alternative methods as well.

Students who do not have access to the internet need not to worry. Candidates can check their scorecards without the Internet by two methods- Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) and SMS.

Advertisement

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to Check Via SMS

The CBSE will also offer the facility of checking the CBSE Result 2023 via SMS for the convenience of the students. To receive their results, students must send an SMS to the board’s specified number. Check below for details on how to access your CBSE Result 2023 through SMS.

Step 1: Click on the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Utilise this format to enter the message in the text box. For grades 10 and 12, use the following codes: CBSE10 and CBSE12 .

Step 3: You can SMS the message to 7738299899.

Step 4: Mobile users will receive the CBSE Board Result 2023 by SMS in a short while.

Advertisement

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to Check Via IVRS

Advertisement

When the results are out, students can use IVRS to verify their 12th and 10th results. The cost to obtain the results for an individual roll number is 30 paisa per minute. To find out what your CBSE result 2023 is, Delhi local subscribers can contact 24300699 and for the other regions of India, students can call on 011 24300699.

This year, about 38,83,710 students took the CBSE Board Exams for Class 10 and Class 12. Once the CBSE Board Results 2023 for Class 10 and Class 12 are made public, students may check them using their school code, roll number, and security code. Along with the results, the pass percentage for the academic year 2023-2024 will also be released. Last year, around 94.4 per cent of students passed the 10th board exams, and 92.7 per cent passed the 12th board exam.