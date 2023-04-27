CBSE Board Result 2023 For Classes 10, 12 Likely to be Out by Next Week

The Central Board Of Secondary Education is likely to release class 10th and 12th board results by next week. Although there is no official confirmation, various media reports suggest likewise. Once CBSE declares the results, students can check on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The board conducted class 10th and 12th board examination 2023 from February to April.

For classes 10th and 12th, exams commenced on February 15. While for class 10th the exams concluded on March 21, and the class 12th examination ended on April 5. By following this process, students can check their results from the official website. This year, more than 38 lakh students appeared for the CBSE class 10th and 12th exams. As reported by media reports around 21,86,940 students appeared for the Class 10 exams and 16,96,770 students appeared for Class 12 exams.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit CBSE’s official websites at results.cbse.nic.in or a candidate can use cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the results section. Click on the class

Step 3: A new tab will open where a candidate need to enter their credentials like Class 10th or Class 12th roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Step 4: Select the ‘Submit’ button, and the CBSE 10th or Class 12th results 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: A student must save or download the result and take a print out for future references.

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Passing Marks

In order to advance in the board exams, an examinee must receive 33 per cent or higher in each subject, according to CBSE regulations. Therefore, in order to pass the tests, each student must receive 33 per cent of the possible points. Additionally, a student must achieve passing marks on both internal and external papers. A student can only receive a passing certificate if they receive a grade of “E" or above in every subject that is subject to internal evaluation unless they are exempt. If this doesn’t work, the results of the external exams will be withheld, but only for a year. If a candidate passes all of the internal assessment exams but fails one of the five subjects of the external tests, they will be placed in the compartment for that subject.

