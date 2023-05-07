Trends :JEE Main Result 2023PSEB Class 8 ResultAP Board Inter ResultUP Board Result 2023Manabadi Inter Result
CBSE Board Result 2023: Lost Your Admit Card? Check Steps to Get Board Exam Roll Number

CBSE Results 2023: CBSE is expected to declare the Class 10 and 12 results soon. Here is how you can get your roll number in case you don't have your admit card

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 09:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Students can check their CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2023 at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in
Students can check their CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2023 at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in (Representative Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE Class 10th and 12th board examination result soon. Once it is declared, students can check their CBSE Class 10th and 12th Result 2023 on the official websites at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. The Board is expected to declare the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results on the same day, only a few hours apart. Official confirmation of the CBSE board exam result date and time is yet to be announced by the authorities.

According to reports, CBSE might not declare the toppers name this year as a measure to avoid unhealthy competition among candidates. The board will only distribute merit certificates to candidates who appeared for the Class 10 and 12 exams.

Also Read: CBSE Board Exams 2023 Result Update: Know Passing Criteria For Class 10, 12 Students

Once the CBSE 2023 results are declared, students can download them by entering their roll number, school code, and date of birth (DoB) as mentioned in the admit card. Students who have lost or misplaced their hall tickets and are also unable to remember their roll number can use the CBSE roll number finder webpage to access details on their CBSE 10th and 12th roll numbers.

Registered candidates can get their CBSE board exam roll number from the school administration office. Schools can access it by logging into the CBSE official website with their school login credentials.

CBSE Result 2023: Steps to Get Class 10 and 12 Roll Number

Step 1: Go to CBSE’s official page at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘CBSE Roll Number Finder’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, enter all the essential details like the candidate’s name, father’s name, and other details to log in.

Step 4: The CBSE admit card details will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the information

Step 6: Save the details.

CBSE has introduced the roll number finder webpage ahead of the board exam results. The CBSE Roll Number Finder will help those candidates who have lost or misplaced their admit cards. Apart from the official website, candidates can check their CBSE Class 10, and 12 board exam results on various platforms,  DigiLocker mobile app and also through SMS.

