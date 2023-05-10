CBSE Board Result 2023 to be Declared Tomorrow? Fake Notice Goes Viral On Social Media

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the results for Class 10th and 12th students. But even before CBSE could inform the official date, a fake notice is circulating on social media. The fake notification, now flagged by the board claims that the results for classes 10th and 12th will be declared tomorrow, May 11. Applicants can check their scores at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, once out.

The viral notification mentions the ways through which students can check their results. To give more credibility to the fake notification, the creator added the official logo of CBSE and the signature of Director Joseph Emmanuel (Academics). The viral notice has stormed the students affiliated with the CBSE board. From the official Twitter handle of CBSE, the board red-flagged and deemed the notification fake.

Despite flagging the notification fake, the board did not comment on the date of declaration. Various people on social media commented and inquired about the date of the declaration. Students can check their results from the official websites of CBSE — cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. To pass the CBSE Board test, students must receive at least 33 per cent of the possible points in each subject.

As many as 38,83,710 students registered for the board exams this academic year, 21,86,940 of them were in Class 10 and 16,96,770 in Class 12. Students can obtain their results through the DigiLocker and UMANG applications in addition to the websites. Around April 16, 2023, CBSE finished evaluating the Class 10 answer scripts, while the procedure for Class 12 was finished in the final week of April.

The CBSE class 10 exams were administered from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm from February 15 to March 21. In 2023, 21.87 lakh students signed up to take the CBSE class 10 exams. Nearly 20 lakh students took the class 10 board exams in 2022. The CBSE Board Class 10 Exam 2022 was administered in a split manner, with Term 1 taking place in November–December and Term 2 in May–June. Only after combining the scores for the two terms did the board announce the outcome. Compared to 91.46 per cent in 2020 and 91.10 per cent in 2019, the overall pass rate in 2022 was 94.40 per cent.

