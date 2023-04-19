CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results 2023: Know Result Date, Alternative Ways to Check

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the Class 10th and 12th results 2023 soon. According to several reports, CBSE has completed the evaluation process of many subjects, and the result of Class 10 and 12 is expected to be declared by the end of April or the beginning of May. However, the Board has not revealed any official date or time yet.

As per earlier trends, CBSE is likely to release the Class 10 and 12 results on the same day, but within a few hours difference. Before the announcement of the results, the date and time will be informed by the Board on their social media handles.

Media reports further state that the evaluation process of Class 12 answer sheets could take another week or 10 days. Following this, the answer sheets of Class 12 will be submitted to the regional centres in the state along with the marks. After the completion of the evaluation process, it roughly takes around two weeks to prepare the final result.

Once the results are released, candidates can check their scores on CBSE’s official websites at results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresuts.nic.in. Additionally, the result will also be available on DigiLocker, SMS, and other websites. To access the CBSE board exam results, students will have to enter their roll number, school number, date of birth (DoB), and admit card ID on the portal.

CBSE CLASS 10, 12 RESULT: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS

For Class 10: In order to check CBSE 10th Result via SMS, students need to type cbse10 (rollno) (sch no) (center no) and send the message to number: 7738299899.

For Class 12: To check CBSE 12th Result via SMS, students need to type cbse12 (rollno) (sch no) (center no) and send the message to number: 7738299899.

CBSE CLASS 10, 12 RESULT: HOW TO CHECK VIA DIGILOCKER

Step 1: Open digilocker.gov.in on any browser

Step 2: If you don’t already have an account on this app then make one. Once done, log in to the app

Step 3: Click on the CBSE option

Step 4: You will then need to choose ‘CBSE Class 10 Result 2023’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 Result 2023

Step 5: Your marksheet will now be displayed on the screen. Download and make a hard copy of it

To clear the CBSE class 10th board exams, students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in every subject. In subjects that have practical aspects, the student needs to clear the exams separately in each section.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams began on February 14. Class 10 exams ended on March 21 while Class 12 candidates concluded their exams on April 5. A total of 38,83,710 students appeared for the exams this year. There were about 21,86,940 students who sat for the Class 10 exams while 16,96,770 candidates appeared for the Class 12 board exams.

