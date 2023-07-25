CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam Results to be Declared Soon, Websites to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the compartment examination results for both classes 10 and 12 within this week. As per reports, the results will be released either by July 27 or 28, however, the official announcement regarding the exact date and time is awaited. Once the result is released, applicants can check their class 10 and 12 compartment examination results on the official CBSE websites — cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE conducted the class 10 compartment examinations from July 17 to 22. The class 12 compartment examinations were held on July 17 in multiple shifts. These compartment exams were offered to students who did not pass the regular annual examinations as well as to those who were unsatisfied with their board examination results.

CBSE 2023 Compartment exam results: How to check

Step 1 - Visit the official CBSE website - cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in link

Step 2 - After you click on the link, a homepage will open. Select the Results option.

Step 3 - Next, click on the compartment exam result section to get your results. Choose from “Secondary School Examination (Class 10) Results in 2023 Compartment" or “Class 12 Result in 2023 Compartment"

Step 4 - After you click on the compartment exam result section, you need to fill in your examination-related details including school number, admit card ID, roll number, and centre number in the appropriate fields.

Step 5 - Click on Submit option and your compartment results will be displayed on a new page. After checking your score, download the result for future purposes.