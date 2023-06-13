CBSE Class 10, 12 Re-evaluation and Re-verification Results Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the classes 10, and 12 re-evaluation and re-verification results 2023. Students who applied for re-evaluation and re-verification of answer sheets will be able to check their results at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE declared the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results on May 12. As many as 93.12% of students have cleared the exams in class 10. While last year 94.40% of students cleared the exam, this year 93.12% passed. This is a decrease of 1.28% from last year. In class 12, the overall pass percentage this year stands at 87.33 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by 6.01 per cent with a 90.68 per cent pass percentage. The top-performing region is Trivandrum with a 99.91 pass percentage.

CBSE re-evaluation results 2023: How to Check

Step 1 - Go to cbse.gov.in

Step 2 - Click on CBSE re-evaluation result

Step 3 - Enter required credentials

Step 4 - The results will appear on screen. Save and download the results for future reference.