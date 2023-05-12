CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Check List of Websites, Steps to Download

The CBSE has released the results for both class 10th and 12th. Students can check their scores on the official websites of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in - once the results are declared. To assist students in checking their CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2023, the board has made a plethora of resources available both online and offline. These resources have been designed to ensure a smooth and hassle-free process for students to access their marks.

The CBSE has made available various websites, including results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, and results.gov.in, where students can easily check their results. In addition, there are several mobile applications that students can use to access their marksheets and other important documents related to their results. With these resources, CBSE is committed to providing students with a convenient and easy-to-use platform to access their results.

-DigiLocker: Candidates can download their results on the DigiLocker app. They will first have to download the app on their smartphone or access the DigiLocker website on their desktop to check the scores.

CBSE Board Exam Results 2023: Check on DigiLocker

1. Open the DigiLocker app or website.

2. Then login in or create an account

3. Look for the CBSE result link (under categories) on the homepage.

4. On the new window, enter the required details and click on submit

5. The CBSE Result will appear on the screen.

6. Check the scores and download the marks.

-UMANG: This is another mobile application via which students can check their CBSE Board results.

CBSE Board Exam Results 2023: Check On The UMANG app

Step 1: Download the UMANG app via Apple Store or Play Store.

Step 2: Register with your mobile number and log in.

Step 3: Click on the ‘all services’ section available on the homepage.

Step 4: Then select the ‘CBSE’ option to check Class 10 or Class 12 results along with the academic year.

Step 5: Enter the required credentials correctly on the portal and click on submit.

Step 6: The CBSE Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Save, download and take a printout of the CBSE board exam result.

-DigiResults: The CBSE Board has launched a new initiative in support of Digital India called DigiResults. This mobile application is designed to enable students to easily download their mark sheets in partnership with DigiLocker. This will provide a convenient and secure way for candidates to access their results, helping them to avoid the hassle of obtaining physical copies of their mark sheets. With DigiResults, students can access their CBSE Board Results 2023 directly from their mobile devices and enjoy a seamless and efficient experience.