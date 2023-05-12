CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023 Declared, What's Next?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 10th results. Earlier in the day, CBSE has released class 12th board exam results as well. Students can check their results from the official websites of CBSE - results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates can view their results, as soon as they are announced, by entering their roll number and other necessary information on the official website.

What comes after the declaration of CBSE class 10 and class 12 result 2023?

The CBSE Results for Class 12 and Class 10 2023 are declared, students should collect the original marksheet from their respective schools. The original scorecard is a vital document and is required for admission to various professional and undergraduate courses/educational streams.

For Class 10 students, the marks scored by the candidate will be taken into account while deciding which stream they may choose. Students who have cleared their Class 10 board exams will have the option to opt for any stream- Arts, Science and Commerce.

On the other hand, students who have cleared their Class 12 board exams can now apply for various undergraduate programs in different universities and colleges. One of the most popular universities for undergraduate courses in India is Delhi University, which offers a wide range of programs for students from all three streams.

How to download CBSE 2023 marksheet:

After the declaration of the results, students can easily download their online marksheet from the official websites of CBSE - results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The marksheet can be downloaded by entering the required details such as roll number, school number, and centre number.

In addition, candidates can also download their CBSE marksheet through the DigiLocker app. It is important to note that all the online marksheets for CBSE Class 12 and Class 10 are provisional. If there are any discrepancies or changes that need to be made, students should approach the concerned authorities immediately.