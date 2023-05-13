CBSE Class 10 Results 2023: All Students From This Madhya Pradesh School Pass

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released Class 10 and 12 board exam results on Friday. It released the results of Class 12 which was followed by the results of Class 10 after three hours. There were many success stories and among them is a private school in Madhya Pradesh which achieved a 100 percent successful result for Class 10 board exams.

The Vandana Convent School, Guna, has all its students passed this year’s CBSE Class 10 exams. As many as 240 students appeared for the exam from this school and everyone passed. Anushka Agarwal scored the highest in the school by achieving 95 percent in the high school examination this year.

CBSE announced the results nationwide on Friday in which up to 93.12 percent of students have passed, compared to 94.40% last year. This is 1.28% less than the previous year. Boys underperformed compared to girls this year, while Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) emerged as the top-performing institution in 2023.

Students can check their results from the official websites provided by CBSE. Apart from this, they can also use the SMS service and other online portals to download their results. Candidates who receive their results online must print their mark sheets and double-check them for accuracy before signing them. You should check your name, application number, total marks, subject name and other personal information.

To discourage unhealthy competition, CBSE did not release a merit list or toppers list this year for Class 12 and is anticipated to do the same for Class 10 as well. From 2020 onwards, the merit lists were no longer used. Students must receive an overall grade of 33 per cent in order to pass and do not need to pass each term individually.

On May 16, the board will start the procedure for Class 10 re-evaluation, photocopy, and answer sheet verification. According to CBSE, the supplementary tests will take place in July and the exact dates will be announced soon. Students in Class 10 will be given the opportunity to perform better in two topics in the supplementary exam