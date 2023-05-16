CBSE Class 10th, 12th Re-evaluation Verification Begins At cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the re-evaluation and verification process for Classes 10th and 12th from May 16 onwards. This process has been initiated to provide a chance for students who are not satisfied with their marks to send their CBSE answer sheets for re-evaluation. The application process is online and can be done through the official websites, cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

The board has also set a deadline for the verification of marks, which will be open until May 20. “Only those candidates who apply for verification will be able to apply for obtaining photocopies of answer books of that/those subjects," the CBSE circular said.

It is worth mentioning that students will be given the option to obtain a photocopy of their CBSE Class 10 and 12 re-evaluation answer script. However, to avail this service, class 10 students will have to pay Rs 500, while class 12 students will have to pay Rs 700. Additionally, students can easily download their CBSE Class 10 and 12 mark sheet from the official websites, UMANG, and DigiLocker app.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Re-evaluation & Verification 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the CBSE’s official websites at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for CBSE’s Revaluation Process on the homepage link.

Step 3: Then enter the login credentials to proceed.

Step 4: CBSE’s Class 12th and 10th Re-evaluation/Rechecking form will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Fill up the form as required.

Step 6: Pay the fee for rechecking and click on submit button.

Step 7: Download and print a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

CBSE declared the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results on May 12. This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stands at 93.12 per cent while for Class 12 - it is 87.33 per cent. Students can check them using their roll number, school number and admit card ID as login credentials on the official page.

On the other hand, students who want to improve their scores can appear for a supplementary exam. Class 10 students will be allowed to improve their scores in two subjects, while Class 12 candidates have the opportunity to improve their marks in only one subject.