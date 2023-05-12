CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023: Minimum Passing Marks A CBSE Student Requires

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 results for Arts, Science, and Commerce stream. Students can check their class 12 marksheet on the official sites of CBSE www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.cbse.nic.in. This year more than 16 lakh students appeared for their CBSE Class 12 results after successfully completing the exams, which were conducted in March-April this year. Class 12 exam were held for a total of 115 subjects.

CBSE class 12 results 2023: Passing Marks

Advertisement

To qualify the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023, students are required to score the passing marks specified by the exam board. As per the passing criteria for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023, a student must secure a minimum of 26 marks out of 80 to pass the theory examination of particular subjects. Along with this, the student must secure 33 percent in each subject to pass the examination.

Only the students who obtain equal to or more than the prescribed passing marks in the CBSE 12th Result 2023 will receive the original mark sheet and passing certificate. Students who fail to achieve the minimum passing marks will not be eligible for higher studies until they clear the exam. They will be required to appear for the compartment exam or the improvement exam to pass and obtain the original mark sheet and passing certificate.

Advertisement

CBSE class 12 results 2023: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE or CBSE Results, www.cbse.gov.in or www.cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, select the ‘Result’ tab.

Step 3: Next, click on the link for CBSE 12th Result 2023.

Step 4: In the login window that displays on your screen, enter your roll number and any other information that is necessary.

Advertisement

Step 5: After filling out all the information, press the submit button. For students in the Arts, Commerce, and Science courses, the CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2023 will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download your result and save it for future reference.

CBSE class 12 results 2023: Re-evaluation

Students who are unhappy with their scores may request a reevaluation after the release of the CBSE 12th Result 2023. On the official website, the registration process for re-checking and re-evaluation will begin in July 2023.