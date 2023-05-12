CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: How to Check Marks Online, via SMS, Digilocker

The Central Board Of Secondary Education has released the results for class 12th today, May 12, 2023. Candidates can check their marks at results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check the CBSE Class 12 results by visiting websites like - cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in. The results will also be made available on the UMANG, Digilocker app or Digiresults app. These apps can be downloaded from the Google Play store.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘CBSE board results’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, click on the ‘CBSE Class 12 result 2023’ link.

Step 4: Then enter the required credentials like Roll number and Date of Birth (DoB). Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The CBSE Class 12 results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Keep a copy of it for future reference.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: How to Check Score Via SMS

Students can check their Class 12 results through SMS by entering their CBSE 12 (roll number) (school number) (centre number) and sending it to 7738299899. Within a few minutes, the CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: How to Check Via Digilocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app or go to digilocker.gov.in on the browser

Step 2: Create an account on this Digilocker app.

Step 3: When the results are announced, log in to the app.

Step 4: Click on CBSE Result option

Step 5: Then select the ‘CBSE Class 12 Result 2023’ link.

Step 6: Enter your Aadhaar card number and click on submit.

Step 7: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams this year started on February 14 and ended on April 5. To clear the CBSE Class 12 exams, students will have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. It is to be noted that in subjects that have both practical and theory papers, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in both.