CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Re-evaluation, Verification From May 16, Supplementary Exams in July

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 12 results 2023. The board will activate the re-evaluation, photocopy, and verification of the answer sheet process for class 12 on Tuesday, May 16. The supplementary exams will be held in July, the exact dates of which will be notified soon, the board said. Students who appeared from different streams including arts, science, and commerce will be able for the same on the official websites of the board — cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, once the link is activated. A total of 87.33 per cent of students have cleared the exams this year.

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. As per last year’s trends, students who wish to apply for re-evaluation will have to pay a fee of Rs. 100 per question. Those who want to obtain a photocopy of the mark sheet will have to pay Rs 700, while re-verification of the answer sheet will cost Rs 500. It must be noted that the fee paid for re-evaluation or any other service will not be refunded under any circumstances.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Steps to check

Step 1 - Go to cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in to access the CBSE website.

Step 2 - Find the ‘Result’ tab on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3 - Next, click on the link for “CBSE 12th Result 2023".

Step 4 - In the login window that opens on the screen, enter your Roll Number and any other necessary information.

Step 5 - Double-check all the details and then click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6 - For students in the Arts, Commerce, and Science courses, the CBSE Class 12 Board Result 2023 will be shown on the screen.

Step 7 - Save your Results for later use by downloading them.

Last year, the exams were conducted from April 26 to June 15 and the results were out on July 22. More than 14.44 lakh students registered for the board exams out of which 14.33 lakh students appeared. Out of 14.44 lakh students who took the exams, 13.30 lakh students were able to pass, and the overall pass percentage remained at 92.71 per cent. This percentage was very low compared to that 2021’s passing percentage being 99.37 per cent.