CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Trivandrum Top-performing District, Check State-wise Pass Percentage List

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 12 results 2023. Trivandrum has recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.91 per cent of students clearing the exam from the region. Bengaluru stands second with 98.64 per cent, and Chennai at third with 97.40 per cent. Delhi West at fourth place with 93.24 per cent and Chandigarh at fifth place with 91.84 per cent.

The results can be accessed by the students online through the board’s official websites – cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Additionally, students may also check their results on other sites like digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12 Results LIVE Updates

A total of 16.60 lakh students appeared in the 12th exams this year out of which the pass percentage stands at 87.33 per cent. This year’s pass percentage betters the pass percentage of 2019 in the pre-Covid period when 83.40 per cent of students cleared the exams, the board said in a press release. Girls outperformed boys with 90.68 per cent of girls clearing the exam this time.

A student must secure a minimum of 26 marks out of 80 to pass the theory examination of particular subjects in the CBSE class 12 results 2023. Along with this, the student must secure 33 percent in each subject to pass the examination. The board conducted the Class 10 board exams this year from February 15 to March 21. The Class 12 board exams were held between February 15 and April 5.

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks will have the option to re-evaluate their copies. Students will also be allowed to appear for compartment exams if they fail in one or two subjects. CBSE is expected to release the re-evaluation notification and compartment exam dates soon.

In 2022, the exams were conducted from April 26 to June 15 and the results were out on July 22. More than 14.44 lakh students registered for the 12th board exams out of which 13.30 lakh students were able to pass. The overall pass percentage remained at 92.71 per cent.