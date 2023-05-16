CBSE Class 12th School Toppers Shares Mantra on How to Score Above 99%

“NCERT is a Bible for CBSE class 12th board students," says Bhakti Kurhekar from Mumbai’s Vibgyor Rise School, who scored 99.40 per cent in her class 12th board examination this year. While for Atharv Mittal from Amity International School, who also scored 99.40 per cent, “For subjects like physics, chemistry, and math, NCERT and CBSE sample papers and previous year question papers are a must for students."

“I did not go to school frequently and focused on solving assignments, and question papers and emphasized on clearing doubts then and there," Atharv told News18.com. Preparation for JEE Main 2023 helped Atharv to score full marks in physics, math, and chemistry. It was after January when Atharv focused on the CBSE board examination and solved sample papers and read NCERT multiple times, he said.

Atharv admires computer science as a subject and practicised coding on both computers and using pen and paper. “I solved various examples mentioned in the course book, resolved assignments, and term examination question papers," he said. For the compartment students, Atharv suggested in chemistry inorganic chemistry while physics, modern physics, current, and electricity, can be scored for the students. “Practising codes through pen and paper will increase retention and may help in the CBSE board exam as well," he said.

While Atharv has given the JEE Main 2023, Bhakti will start the preparation for the engineering entrance exam this year. She will be appearing for the exam next year.

“I mainly studied from NCERT and read and solved questions multiple times. I also used All In One, RD Sharma for math for solving questions and what helped me the most is self-study," Bhakti told News18.com. Sharing her strategies she said that solving previous year’s question papers along with chapters helped her to prepare side by side. Bhakti likes artificial intelligence and calls the subject ‘fun’. She scored 95 in the course and presented her gratitude to her teacher who made the discipline fun.

Bhakti who aspires to make her career in machine learning has an interest in Python. Bhakti informed that she used to develop her own code which sometimes took days as well. She explored new codes and tried them on her own. Bhakti’s success in the CBSE class 12 board examination 2023 was a result of revising NCERT multiple times, self-study, and solving the previous year’s question papers. Suggesting a roadmap for compartment students, Bhakti said, “Focus on NCERT, and solve previous year questions, sample papers, and go through school annual examination can be the key to qualify the examination."