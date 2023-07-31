Trends :TN 10th Re Exam ResultSchool ClosureUGC NET ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: Class 10th, 12th Result Soon at cbseresults.nic.in, How To Check
CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: Class 10th, 12th Result Soon at cbseresults.nic.in, How To Check

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: Students will need their roll number, and date of birth as login credentials to check the result.

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 17:44 IST

New Delhi, India

CBSE Board Compartment Result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of classes 10 and 12 compartment examinations soon. Once declared, the results will be announced on the official websites of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. As per media reports, CBSE will release the results by this week. CBSE usually releases the result of the compartment exam within 10-15 days. Students will need their roll number, and date of birth mentioned in the admit card as login credentials to check the result. The compartment exams were conducted from July 17 to 22.

Jul 31, 2023 17:44 IST

Jul 31, 2023 17:27 IST

Details Required To Check CBSE Compartment Result 2023

Students are required to enter their roll number and date of birth as they are listed on their hall tickets in order to obtain the CBSE Compartment Result 2023 online.

Jul 31, 2023 16:59 IST

15-Year-Old Acid Attack Survivor Tops School With 95% in CBSE 10th

Kafi, a 15-year-old acid attack survivor and the daughter of a peon surpassed all challenges to secure the top position in her school, achieving an impressive 95.02 per cent mark in the CBSE Class 10 exam. At the tender age of 3, Kafi faced a horrific acid attack perpetrated by jealous neighbours, resulting in severe burns to her face and a six-year-long hospitalisation where she tragically lost her eyes. Undeterred by the adversity, Kafi continued her education using the Braille script. Her exceptional reading skills, along with unwavering dedication, culminated in her outstanding achievement in Class 10…read more

Jul 31, 2023 16:50 IST

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Roll Number Needed to Check Scores

Students will need their roll number, and date of birth mentioned in the admit card as login credentials to check the result.

Jul 31, 2023 16:06 IST

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Websites to Check

— cbseresults.nic.in

— cbse.gov.in

— results.nic.in

— cbse.nic.in

Jul 31, 2023 15:52 IST

Jul 31, 2023 15:30 IST

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam 2024 To Begin From February 15, 2024

The commencement dates for the class 10 and class 12 board examinations in 2024 have been announced by CBSE in its notice. According to a formal announcement from the board, the class 10th and 12th board examinations will start on February 15, 2024. The statement read, “The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from February 15, 2024." This is the first occasion that the CBSE board has announced the exam dates a year in advance.

Jul 31, 2023 15:13 IST

No Merit List For Class 10, 12 Results Starting This Year

To prevent unhealthy competition among students, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced in a notification that it has decided that it will not publish a merit list. However, those who achieve the highest marks in each subject will receive a merit certificate from CBSE.

Jul 31, 2023 14:57 IST

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Minimum Passing Marks

The compartment examinations were administered by CBSE for students who fell short of the required passing mark. It was for individuals who did not pass the final test in one or two subjects in the main attempt. To pass the class 10 and 12 board examinations, students must score a minimum score of 35 per cent.

Jul 31, 2023 14:44 IST

CBSE Offers Counselling Services For Parents, Students

In order to help students and parents deal with frequent psychological issues associated with examinations and results, CBSE has been offering counselling services for the past 25 years. Students can call the toll-free number 1800-11-8004 from anywhere in the nation to have centralised access to the CBSE tele-counselling service that offers beneficial tips for parents and students in the event of worry or anxiety linked to exam results…read more

Jul 31, 2023 14:30 IST

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Reveals That Pass Rate dipped by 5.38 percentage

This year, 2,07,919 students passed the 12th-grade CBSE exams. Compared to the previous year, this indicates an increase of 49,391 students.
When compared to the previous year, the number of students who received scores over 90 per cent and 95 per cent decreased as well as the pass rate for Class 12 which fell by 5.38 per cent. Officials from the CBSE, however, said that it is impossible to compare results since the pandemic caused the academic year to be divided into two terms…read more

Jul 31, 2023 14:15 IST

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: What's Next For Class 12 students?

Students who receive a passing grade in the CBSE class 12 compartment exam in 2023 may go ahead and enrol themselves for undergraduate programmes. As long as they have the required cutoff scores and meet all other entrance requirements, they will be given admission to UG degree programmes.

Jul 31, 2023 14:09 IST

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: When Were Exams Held?

CBSE conducted the class 10 compartment exam from July 17 to 22. The Class 12 compartment exams were held on July 17. CBSE conducted the practical exams from July 6 to 20.

Jul 31, 2023 13:46 IST

Jul 31, 2023 13:23 IST

UP Farmer's Daughter Scores 99.25% in CBSE 12th Result

Hailing from Nagla Raghu village in Mainpuri district, Uttar Pradesh, 17-year-old Aditi Singh has scored 99.25 per cent in CBSE class 12 board results 2023. “I followed a strict routine that involved waking up at 5:30 AM and attending school from 7:30 AM until 1:45 PM," she said. While Aditi’s father Rajpal Singh is a farmer, her mother Geeta Devi looks after the domestic chores..read more

Jul 31, 2023 13:11 IST

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Steps to Check Scores Online

Step 1: Visit cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the compartment result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter log in credentials. Click on submit.

Step 4: The CBSE compartment result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Jul 31, 2023 13:04 IST

CBSE Likely to Become an International Board: Pradhan

CBSE can become an international board in the global South, due to its growing popularity, Union Education Minster Dharmendra Pradhan said. “While CBSE schools in Singapore are for the diaspora, I was surprised to learn about the popularity of the CBSE board and pedagogy in Japan. I was told that mathematics and other subjects’ pedagogy is sought after," Pradhan said…read more

Jul 31, 2023 12:46 IST

Punjab, Haryana HC Validates Mandatory First Chance Passing For CBSE 10th Compartment Students

The Punjab and Haryana High Court upheld the validity of a section in the CBSE examination by-laws applicable to Class 10 compartment candidates. The relevant clause requires that a student taking a compartment in class 10 pass the subject on the first attempt during the compartmental exams…read more

Jul 31, 2023 12:26 IST

CBSE Forms Partnerships with 15 Institutes to Foster Skill Education, Teacher Training

CBSE entered into MoUs with 15 different institutions to promote skill education and capacity building of teachers in order to give students access to a variety of knowledge and exposure to cutting-edge technology. The NEP places a major emphasis on increased cooperation between academia and industry. “CBSE through these initiatives has thus entered into strategic partnerships for skill development, education, and training," stated a release from the board…read more

Jul 31, 2023 12:19 IST

Consider Using Indian Languages as Medium of Instruction: CBSE to Schools

CBSE has asked its schools to consider using Indian languages as optional mediums of instruction to make multilingual education a reality. “In view of the initiatives taken to facilitate education through Indian languages, the CBSE affiliated schools may consider using Indian languages, as enumerated in the Schedule 8 of the Indian Constitution, as the medium of instruction from foundational stage till end of secondary stage (from pre-primary classes till class 12) as an optional medium in addition to other existing options," CBSE Director Joseph Emmanuel said in a letter to schools…read more

Jul 31, 2023 11:59 IST

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: What is the Minimum Marks Needed to Clear Exam?

A student must secure a minimum of 26 marks out of 80 to pass the theory examination of particular subjects in the CBSE compartment results 2023. Along with this, the student must secure 33% in each subject to pass the examination.

Jul 31, 2023 11:41 IST

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or download the mobile app on your phone

Step 2: Sign up using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number

Step 3: After logging in, select CBSE link

Step 4: Select compartment result link from the drop-down list

Step 5: Enter the roll number, date of birth

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Jul 31, 2023 11:33 IST

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Schools to Issue Original Scorecards

The CBSE compartment results for classes 12 and 10 2023 will be declared soon. Once out, students must collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools. The original scorecard is an important document as it is required for admission to colleges and universities.

Jul 31, 2023 11:29 IST

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Important Things to Check

Students need to check a few things on the CBSE compartment exam mark sheets which include:

— Spelling of the name of the student,

— Correct application number,

— Subject names and spellings,

— Total marks,

— Percentage calculation,

— Subject-wise marks,

— School name.

Jul 31, 2023 11:25 IST

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Documents Needed

To access the scores online, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth. This is mentioned on their admit cards.

Jul 31, 2023 11:15 IST

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 by This Week?

Going by past trends, the results are announced within 10 days after the last date of the exam. The exams concluded on July 22. Therefore, the CBSE 10th and 12th compartment results could be released by the first week of August.

Jul 31, 2023 11:10 IST

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: What Happened During Final Exam?

CBSE released the results for the class 10th and 12th regular board exams on May 12. The exams were held in February. A total of 21,65,805 students appeared in the class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage was 93.12%. As many as 16,60,511 students took the class 12 final exams out of which 87.33% cleared it.

Jul 31, 2023 11:06 IST

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: Exam Dates

CBSE conducted the class 10 compartment exam from July 17 to 22. The Class 12 compartment exams were held in a single day - on July 17. The board conducted the practical exams for the compartment students from July 6 to 20.

Jul 31, 2023 11:01 IST

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Soon, Where to Check

— cbseresults.nic.in

— cbse.gov.in

— results.nic.in

— cbse.nic.in

Jul 31, 2023 10:57 IST

CBSE Compartment Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Type CBSE10 with roll number.

Step 2: Send the SMS to 7738299899.

Step 3: You will receive a text message with all your result details.

Last year, the results of the CBSE 10th and 12th compartment exam was released on different dates. It is expected that the CBSE board may declare the class 12th compartment results first.

