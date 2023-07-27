Trends :TN 10th Re Exam ResultSchool ClosureUGC NET ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
CBSE Compartment Results 2023 to be Declared Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Compartment Results 2023: Once the result is released, students can check their class 10 and 12 results on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in

July 27, 2023

New Delhi, India

CBSE is likely to release the classes 10 and 12 compartment exam results soon (Representative image)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the compartment examination results 2023 for both classes 10 and 12 soon. As per media reports, the results will be released by this week, however, an official confirmation by the board is awaited. Once the result is released, students who took the exam can check their class 10 and 12 compartment examination results on the official CBSE websites — cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. The results can also be checked results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, and results.gov.in. Students will need their roll numbers as mentioned on their admit card to access the scores.

The CBSE conducted the class 10 compartment examinations from July 17 to 22. While the class 12 compartment examinations 2023 were held on July 17 in multiple shifts. Students who did not pass the regular annual examinations as well as those who were unsatisfied with their board examination results were allowed to appear for the compartment exams.

CBSE announced the board exam results 2023 on May 12 for both classes 10 and 12. As many as 93.12 per cent of students cleared the exams in class 10. While the overall pass percentage in class 12 was at 87.33 per cent. Girls performed better than boys in both classes. The pass percentage among girls was 90.68 per cent. The top-performing region in the country was Trivandrum.

    • To clear the CBSE compartment board exams 2023, students will have to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. Candidates need to score a minimum of 33 per cent aggregate in five or more subjects – meaning either five main subjects or four main subjects plus 1 optional, as per CBSE rules. Those who fail to do so, will have to repeat the year.

    The CBSE board exams next year will begin in February 2024. “The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from 15th of February 2024," states the official notice. The board has asked all organisations to determine the dates of their exams while keeping the aforementioned board exam schedule in mind.

    first published: July 27, 2023
    last updated: July 27, 2023, 12:57 IST
