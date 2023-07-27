CBSE Compartment Results 2023 to be Declared Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the compartment examination results 2023 for both classes 10 and 12 soon. As per media reports, the results will be released by this week, however, an official confirmation by the board is awaited. Once the result is released, students who took the exam can check their class 10 and 12 compartment examination results on the official CBSE websites — cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in. The results can also be checked results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in, and results.gov.in. Students will need their roll numbers as mentioned on their admit card to access the scores.

The CBSE conducted the class 10 compartment examinations from July 17 to 22. While the class 12 compartment examinations 2023 were held on July 17 in multiple shifts. Students who did not pass the regular annual examinations as well as those who were unsatisfied with their board examination results were allowed to appear for the compartment exams.

Advertisement

Also read| UP Farmer’s Daughter Scores 99.25% in CBSE 12th Result, Shares Secret to Obtaining 100 in English

CBSE announced the board exam results 2023 on May 12 for both classes 10 and 12. As many as 93.12 per cent of students cleared the exams in class 10. While the overall pass percentage in class 12 was at 87.33 per cent. Girls performed better than boys in both classes. The pass percentage among girls was 90.68 per cent. The top-performing region in the country was Trivandrum.