CBSE Directs Schools to Ensure Adherence to Children with Special Needs Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a set of guidelines for children with special needs (CwSN) provisions for the existing schools or those seeking affiliation. The official notice features rules and instructions that must be followed by the schools regarding provisions for children with special needs. The CBSE guidelines include orders on signage, ramps, toilets, and other important facilities for children in schools. The notice for CwSN provisions is currently available on the main website at cbse.gov.in.

“Inclusive Education is also an important component under Samagra Shiksha Scheme which lays emphasis on improving quality of education for all students, including Children with Special Needs (CwSN)," reads the official notice.

Advertisement

Inclusive education means all children study in the same classrooms, in the same schools. It refers to an unbiased and non-discriminatory arrangement where every child is valued, accepted, and respected.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 renews the need for barrier-free access to children with special needs for providing equitable educational opportunities. But it has come to light that schools are not adhering to the provisions of Affiliation Bye-Laws of the board in regard to the infrastructural facilities such as ramps or lifts, and CwSN facilities in toilets among others.

Further in the notice, the board has informed that few schools have built the ramp only at entry or exit points or ground floor while there are many educational activities such as laboratories, library, and other co-curricular activities conducted on different floors of the school building. Due to the non-availability of a ramp or lift facility on all floors of the school, many such activities are not accessible to students with special needs.

It is important that necessities for all children to attend schools are created and efforts are made to identify and remove barriers, the board adds. The schools have been directed to safeguard the rights of children with special needs if the goal of ‘Education for All’ has to be achieved.

Advertisement

CBSE emphasised the promotion of inclusive education in schools, which will allow students to learn and grow side by side, to the benefit of all. It is important to note that all CBSE-affiliated schools and the schools seeking affiliation with the Board are requested to comply with the Children with Special Needs (CwSN) guidelines.

Read all the Latest Education News here