CBSE Establishes 16 Centres of Excellence for In-Service Training of Teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has set up 16 Centres of Excellence (CoE) in different parts of the country for in-service training of the teachers in all its affiliated schools. These centres have been established to ensure teachers get continuous professional development (CPD). As per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, every school must ensure that its teachers take part in a minimum of 50 hours of CPD.

Central Board of Secondary Education by-laws require teachers to take part in training programmes, conducted by the Board, for a minimum of 25 hours. The remaining hours should be completed via other sources. The sources for completing the training must be arranged by the respective education departments of the state or union territory.

The COEs will conduct the training under two categories- Generic and Subject Specific. “There are 23 training courses aligned with classes X and XII subjects while there are 22 generic courses ranging from Adolescent Education Program, Art Integration, Inclusive Education, Happy Classrooms, Cyber Safety and Security and more," a statement by CBSE mentioned.

According to an Indian Express report, a high-powered committee was formed by the board with regards to quality training of teachers. Every state or union territory will plan a centralised annual training calendar, from April to March, with specific requirements for training purposes.

Under the annual training calendar, it has to be ensured that every government teacher receives a minimum of 25 hours training that will be organised by the Central Board of Secondary Education, state government or Regional Teachers Training Institutions. The remaining 25 hours of CPD must be arranged by the school itself.

Reports also suggest that all teachers training procedures have been finalised in partnership with the state governments and union territories. They will sponsor and make online registration for teachers’ training from their government, government aided and public-private partnerships (PPP) schools on the board’s training portal.

Recently, a total of 124 secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) government schools in Ladakh have been affiliated with CBSE, the statement added. Additionally, a total of 1,000 government schools in Andhra Pradesh have also accepted the CBSE curriculum.

