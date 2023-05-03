CBSE Organises Webinar To Generate Awareness On Skill Modules For Classes 6-8

The Central Board of Secondary Education has launched numerous Skill Modules for students in classes 6-8 in accordance with the goal of the National Education Policy 2020, which suggests that vocational education be easily incorporated at an early age in the middle and secondary school levels.

In order to advance this endeavour, CBSE is organising webinars starting May 1 to raise mass awareness of skill modules. A number of webinars on topics including Blue Pottery, Baking, Khadi, Block Printing, Mask Making, Kashmiri Embroidery, Food Preservation, Mass Media, and others have been arranged. These webinars are available to view on the CBSE YouTube channel until May 19th.

Schedule For Webinars On Skill Modules

May 1 – Orientation about introducing Skill Modules in schools

May 2 – Pottery

May 3 – Bakery

May 4 – Khadi

May 8 – How to Make a Graphic Novel

May 9 – Block Printing

May 10 – Mask Making

May 11 – Mass Media

May 12 – Herbal Heritage

May 15 – Food Preservation

May 16 – Blue Pottery

May 17 – Kashmiri Embroidery

May 18 – Food

May 19 – Embroidery

CBSE has taken the reins for developing study materials and skill modules for classes 6-8 on topics such as handicrafts, coding, financial literacy, artificial intelligence, design thinking, digital citizenship, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), herbal heritage, and more. These modules, which will be available to students as entirely optional courses, will call for a total of around 10-15 hours of study.

Schools are free to pick and choose how to include and offer these modules through ECO CLUBS, engaging in bag-less days, or using any other method. Additionally, since the courses are designed to expose students to tertiary level exposure, no investments in labs or special subject teachers are needed for them.

In a class or academic session, students are free to select more than one skill module. However, it might not be advised to take up multiple Skill Modules at once.

