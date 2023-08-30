CBSE Releases Class 10, 12 Sample Papers and Marking Scheme For 2024 Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued sample question papers for the class 10th and 12th final year exams for the 2024 academic session. On the board’s official website, cbseacademic.nic.in, applicants can download sample test questions.

The board will begin administering class 10 and 12 examinations on February 15, according to an official release. The examinations will last for a duration of 55 days. The board exams for 2024 are scheduled to conclude on April 10. The board has not yet made a public announcement on the final test timetable. Final exam schedules are still being worked out in detail.

CBSE Class 10, 12 sample papers: How to download

Step 1: Go to cbseacademic.nic.in, the CBSE’s official website.

Step 2: Select the tab for the sample question paper on the homepage.

Step 3: Select SQP 2023–24 and then select the class for which you will be taking the test.

Step 4: A set of sample question papers and a marking scheme broken down by subject will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download the sample tests for Classes 10, and 12 and print them down for practice.

Students can better comprehend the format of the examination and the kinds of questions that will be asked by attempting the sample papers. The format of these sample exams was reportedly used for the primary examination papers last year, according to several professors and students. Solving practice papers might also help students improve their speed and accuracy.

In the meantime, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has requested that its schools take into consideration adopting Indian languages as optional mediums of teaching in order to make multilingual education a reality.

The board instructed its schools to use the resources at their disposal and work together to maximise the benefits of multilingual education after noting that the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Education, Research and Training (NCERT) had taken steps to introduce education in multiple languages under the National Education Policy, 2020.