CBSE Result: Class 12 Pass Percentage Dips, But Board Urges Pre-Covid Comparison | Highlights

The overall percentage of students who cleared the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examination this year decreased by 5.38% when compared to last year’s pass percentage. But, since this year exams were conducted in the annual mode for the first time since 2019, the pre-pandemic year, the pass percentage has actually surged by 3.93%, according to the results declared on Friday forenoon at cbse.gov.in.

According to CBSE officials, this year, the overall pass percentage in Class 12 results is 87.33%, which betters the pass percentage of 83.40% of 2019, the pre-Covid year. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 92.71%.

Explaining the dip in pass percentage from last year and the surge in the same when compared to 2019, CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that since 2023 was the first time in three years that exams were conducted in annual mode like pre-Covid years, it is only right that the results are compared with that of 2019.

“This year is a replica of 2019. So we have to make the right comparison, which is clear that results have bettered since. Last year, the pass percentage was high because exams were conducted in two terms," said Bhardwaj.

Both in 2020 and 2021, exams either could not be held or had to be cancelled midway due to the intensity of the Covid-19 waves and instead an alternative assessment mechanism was used. Classes were not held, there were learning gaps due to long Covid-induced lockdowns.

“So, this is the year when students had the full opportunity to prepare. Students worked hard and performed well while credit also goes to schools, who made all efforts to make up for the learning losses that occurred over the past three years," he said.

In 2022, which saw the surge of the Omicron wave and to avoid a repeat of previous two years, for the first time CBSE decided to conduct the exams in two terms. The first term was conducted in objective type format and the second in subjective format for all subjects with a gap of several months between the two terms.

As per CBSE data, this year, a total of 16,80,256 students across the country registered for Class 12 exams, of which 16,60,511 appeared for the test while 14,50,174 passed the exam. In 2022, a total of 14,44,341 students had registered, of which 14,35,366, sat for the exam and 13,30,662 passed the test. The exams were conducted from February 15 to April 5.

Overall, maintaining the trend from many years, girls outshined boys in the performance. While 90.68% girls cleared the exam, the pass percentage for boys is 84.67%. Girls did better than boys by 6.01%.

In Delhi, the overall Class 12th pass percentage is 92.22%. A total of 3,75,941 students registered for the CBSE exam while 3,70,996 appeared for it, out of which, 3,42,128 passed the exam.

In region-wise performance, Trivandrum topped the states with the highest pass percentage of 99.91% followed by Bengaluru (98.64%), Chennai (97.40%), Delhi (92.22%) and Chandigarh (91.84%).

Like previous years, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JKV) performed the best among all schools.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated students in a tweet: “Heartily congratulate my young friends who have cleared the #CBSE Class XII examinations. It is a moment to rejoice the success and cherish the fruits of hard work that you put all year round. Best wishes for a happy and bright future."

The board, like the last few years, did not announce a merit list of toppers to “avoid unhealthy competition". Several students have scored 100% marks in many subjects.

Next year, the exams will be held from February 15, the board said.