CBSE Supplementary Exams for Classes 10th, 12th Begins Today, Check Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the supplementary practical exam 2023 for classes 10th and 12th from today, July 6. The exams will go on till July 20. Students will have to appear in the same location/venue as the theory exam centre for the supplementary exam.

CBSE has also directed schools across the country to post students’ practical exam result (on the main portal) on the same day of the test. The board has notified that the request for score changes will not be granted.

CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 Guidelines

Advertisement

Candidates who were unable to secure 33 per cent in practical in the main exam have been put in the compartment category and marked as ‘Repeat in Practical’ (RP). These students will have to appear in the practical exam only as the previous theory marks will be carried forward. While students who have been placed in the compartment category due to ‘Repeat in Theory and Practical both’ should appear in the practical exam as well as theory in the supplementary exam.

Further, students who are going to appear in the supplementary practical exams must contact their schools and examination centres before July 6 along with a copy of their admit card, mark sheet, and result.