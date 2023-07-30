CDAC C-CAT 2023 Results Declared at cdac.in, How to Check

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, or CDAC released the results of the Computerized Common Entrance Test (C-CAT) on July 28. By entering their login credentials, applicants who appeared in the entrance exam can view the results on the official website cdac.in.

Candidates can download their Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) C-CAT 2023 rank cards who appeared in the exam on July 15 or 16. Those who passed the entrance exam are eligible to take part in the counselling procedure. The official schedule states that the process of choosing courses and test centres has started and will last until August 4.

CDAC C-CAT 2023 Result: How to Check

Candidates can check out the below-mentioned step-by-step process to download the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) C-CAT 2023 results online:

Step 1:Visit the official website: cdac.in

Step 2: Then tap on the candidate login tab.

Step 3:Enter the form number and password and then click the submit button.

Step 4:The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5:Check the rank card and then download it.

Step 6:Take a printout of the same future use.

The C-DAC’s Common Admission Test (C-CAT) was held on July 15 and July 16. Results of the round 1 seat allocation will be made public on August 7. The first instalment course price must be paid by August 14 till 5 p.m.