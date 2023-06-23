Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Ceiling Fan Falls in DU's Hansraj College, Few Students Injured

A few students were injured after a ceiling fan fell over them during a class at Delhi University's Hansraj College, a student group claimed

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 17:01 IST

New Delhi, India

The incident took place on Wednesday during a BCom (Hons) class at DU's Hansraj College (File Photo)
A few students were injured after a ceiling fan fell over them during a class at Delhi University’s Hansraj College, a student group claimed on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday during a B.Com (Hons) class, following which the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on the college premises, citing ’negligence’ on the part of the administration.

There was no immediate response from the college administration.

    • “Due to the negligence of the Hansraj College administration, a running fan fell in the B.Com II class on Wednesday, injuring some students. In protest, the students led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad staged a protest," the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said in a statement.

    Several other issues, including that of academics, were also raised during the demonstration, it said. Last year, the roof of a building housing the Geography department in the varsity’s Kirorimal College collapsed.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    About the Author

    Sukanya Nandy

    first published: June 23, 2023, 17:01 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 17:01 IST
