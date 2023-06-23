Ceiling Fan Falls in DU's Hansraj College, Few Students Injured

A few students were injured after a ceiling fan fell over them during a class at Delhi University’s Hansraj College, a student group claimed on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday during a B.Com (Hons) class, following which the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on the college premises, citing ’negligence’ on the part of the administration.

There was no immediate response from the college administration.