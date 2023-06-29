Celebrity Education: Adipurush Actor Prabhas is a BTech Graduate, Formally Trained in Acting

Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Prabhas received his primary and secondary education at DNR School in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, and then moved on to pursue further studies in Hyderabad

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 13:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Prabhas earned a B.Tech degree from Sri Chaitanya College in Hyderabad (File Photo)
Prabhas has established himself as a pan-Indian celebrity with the colossal success of the SS Rajamouli-directorial “Baahubali" series, which pushed him to international notoriety by mesmerising viewers with his powerful performances. His recent film, Adipurush, however, has stirred several debates and also faced significant backlashes.

The film was said to be a rendition of the Indian classic “Ramayana," with Prabhas portraying the role of Lord Rama. It has been criticised and accused of misrepresenting historical and religious tales, causing quite an uproar among the audiences. A hearing was held in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on the petition demanding a ban on the film Adipurush.

Nonetheless, Prabhas managed to grab the hearts of millions with his fascinating on-screen demeanour and remarkable skills. Besides his on-screen charisma, Prabhas has a unique background that has shaped his career as an actor.

Born as Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati on October 23, 1979, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Prabhas comes from a film family. His father, Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju, was a renowned film producer, and his uncle, Krishnam Raju Uppalapati, is a prominent actor and politician. Growing up in such an environment, Prabhas developed a deep passion for the world of cinema.

Educational background

Prabhas received his primary and secondary education at DNR School in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, and then moved on to pursue further studies in Hyderabad. He earned a B.Tech degree from Sri Chaitanya College in Hyderabad after completing his intermediate studies at Nalanda College.

He additionally received specialised training in acting. Prabhas honed his skills at the Satyanand Film Institute in Vishakhapatnam, where he received formal training in various acting styles and perfected his craft before making his debut as an actor on the big screen.

Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush starring Prabhas (middle) hit the theatres on June 16. (File Photo)

    • Career in Film Industry

    With his first movie, “Eeswar," released in 2002, Prabhas’ career as an actor truly kicked off. Following that, he provided memorable performances in films such as “Varsham," “Chatrapathi," and the iconic “Baahubali" movies, solidifying his place as a skilled actor not just in the Telugu cinema industry, but also on the international stage.

    first published: June 29, 2023, 13:06 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 13:12 IST
