Celebrity Education: India's Richest CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is a BCom Graduate

Yeduguri Sandinti Jagan Mohan Reddy, also known as Jagan Reddy, is an Indian entrepreneur and politician serving as the 17th and current chief minister of Andhra Pradesh since May 30, 2019. The founder and president of the Indian political party, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), he is currently the richest chief minister in India.

As per a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Jagan Reddy owns movable and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 510 crores, more than the cumulative assets of all CMs combined. Let us get to know his educational qualification and his political journey.

Educational Qualification

Advertisement

Jagan Mohan Reddy was born on December 21, 1972. He was born in a Christian Reddy family in Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh to former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy and Y. S. Vijayamma. Reddy has a younger sister, Y. S. Sharmila, who is also a politician. He studied at The Hyderabad Public School up to Class 12th. After completing his schooling, he graduated with a bachelor of commerce degree from Pragathi Mahavidyalaya Degree and PG College, Ram Koti, Hyderabad. Reddy married Bharathi on August 28, 1996.

Read | Celebrity Education: Hardik Pandya Wanted to Play Cricket Since Childhood, Left Studies After Class 8

Reddy first acquired Sandur Power Company Limited (SPCL), a defunct power project from its original promoter M B Ghorpade in 2001. SPCL later invested crores of rupees in other companies and could acquire more businesses. It is headed by his wife, Y. S. Bharathi. Reddy sold his shares in SPCL and moved away from his active direct businesses as he got more involved in politics.

Advertisement

Political Career

Advertisement

Jagan Mohan Reddy started his political career in the Indian National Congress and was elected as the Member of the Parliament of Kadapa in 2009. After his father’s death due to a helicopter crash in 2009, he started Odarpu Yatra (a consoling tour) across the state. He then eventually came out of the Congress Party and established his own party, YSR Congress Party which also matches his father’s acronym, YSR.

Also read| Celebrity Education: A Civil Engineering Graduate, BJP’s Bhupendra Patel to Continue as Gujarat CM

Advertisement

In 2014, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, YSRCP won 67 seats and he became the Leader of the Opposition. Five years later, in 2019, Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he again led the party. YSR Congress Party swept the polls and won 151 of the total 175 assembly seats and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. He took oath as the Chief Minister on May 30, 2019.

Read all the Latest Education News here