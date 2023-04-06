Home » education-career » Celebrity Education: Know Education Qualification of RBI's New Executive Director Neeraj Nigam

Celebrity Education: Know Education Qualification of RBI's New Executive Director Neeraj Nigam

The new Executive Director holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Barkatullah University, Bhopal. He also has a professional degree from the Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB)

Advertisement

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 18:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Prior to being promoted to the position executive director, Nigam was heading the Bhopal regional office of the bank as regional director (Photo: Reuters)
Prior to being promoted to the position executive director, Nigam was heading the Bhopal regional office of the bank as regional director (Photo: Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Neeraj Nigam as Executive Director (ED) with effect from April 3, 2023. As executive director, Nigam will oversee the departments of consumer education and protection, financial inclusion, and development, besides the legal and secretary units. Let us get to know his education qualification:

The new Executive Director holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Barkatullah University, Bhopal. He also has a professional degree from the Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

Nigam has, over a span of more than three decades, served in regulation and supervision, human resource management, premises, currency management, bank accounts, and other areas in the RBI, in its central office as well as regional offices.

Advertisement

Read | Celebrity Education: From Katrina Kaif to Kajol, Actors Who Were Unable to Finish School

Prior to being promoted to the position executive director, Nigam was heading the Bhopal regional office of the bank as regional director.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

first published: April 06, 2023, 18:41 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 18:41 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Soars Mercury Levels In Stylish Athleisure During Gym Outings, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala Is An Epitome Of Grace And Poise In Stunning Sarees, Check Out The Beauty's Sexy Pictures