Celebrity Education Qualification: Krunal Pandya is a School Dropout, Know How he Made Career in Cricket

Krunal Pandya is an Indian cricketer who plays for Baroda in domestic cricket and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. He plays as an all-rounder who bats left-handed and bowls slow left-arm orthodox.

Krunal was born on March 24, 1991, to Himanshu Pandya and Nalini Pandya in Choryasi village in Surat, Gujarat. His father used to do a small business of car finance and his mother is a homemaker. His younger brother Hardik Pandya is also an international cricketer. Both brothers have been very fond of playing cricket since childhood.

The financial condition of Pandya’s family was very bad. His father was forced to shut down his business in Surat due to financial problems. Later they moved to Vadodara and both Hardik and Krunal were enrolled in Kiran More’s cricket academy.

Krunal started playing cricket at a very young age. Kiran More used to call Pandya brothers as “Maggi brothers" because they used to eat Maggi to kill their hunger. Talking about Krunal’s educational qualification, he studied at MK High School in Vadodara but dropped out of school later to focus on his cricket career.

Pandya made his first-class debut on 6 October 2016, playing for Baroda during the 2016–17 Ranji Trophy tournament. At the 2016 IPL auction, he was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore. Pandya brothers became the first set of brothers ever to play in an IPL match for the same team in 2016.

At the 2018 IPL auction, he was bought again by Mumbai Indians. He made his international debut for the Indian cricket team in November 2018. He made his ODI debut for India on 23 March 2021 against England in Pune. He scored the fastest half-century by a cricketer on ODI debut. In the 2022 IPL Auction, Pandya was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crores.

On 27 December 2017, he married Pankhuri Sharma. The couple has a son, Kavir Krunal Pandya.

