Celebrity Education: Ranbir Kapoor was First in Family to Pass Class 10th, Completed Filmmaking Course From New York

The name of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is associated with one of the most renowned families in the industry. Not a lot many people know this but most of his family members haven’t even completed schooling, while Ranbir Kapoor has completed his college education. In many interviews, he has described himself as the most educated in the Kapoor family. His father and grandfather have not passed even the 10th board examination.

Early Life and Schooling

One of the most charming actors of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor was born on September 28, 1982 in Mumbai. His mother Neetu Singh and late father Rishi Kapoor are counted among the famous actors in the film industry. He is the great-grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor and grandson of Raj Kapoor. His elder sister Riddhima Kapoor is an interior and fashion designer and they have their own label.

Ranbir Kapoor has told in many interviews that he was not much interested in studies. He used to study only under the pressure of his mother. He studied at the Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor passed the class 10th board examination by securing 53 per cent marks and then the Kapoor family organized a luxurious party for him. Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that he is the first boy in his family to pass the 10th standard examination.

College Education

Ranbir Kapoor shifted to New York City after giving his pre-university exams from HR College of Commerce and Economics. He did a filmmaking course from the School of Visual Arts, New York. After that, he learnt method acting from Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute. While studying at the film school, Ranbir directed and acted in two short movies - ‘Passion to Love’ and ‘India 1964’.

Career Start

Ranbir Kapoor assisted his father Rishi Kapoor in ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’ in 1999 after his 10th board exams. After completing his studies he returned to India and was hired as an assistant director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Black’ in the year 2005. In the year 2007, Ranbir Kapoor worked with Sonam Kapoor in his first Bollywood film ‘Saawariya’.