Celebrity Education: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Graduated With Distinction In Commerce

One of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. In an interview, Samantha shared that she wanted to go for higher education but couldn’t because of financial constraints. Passed with a distinction in Commerce, she knew what hard work means and this has remained one of her mantras for success in both education and career front.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was born on April 28, 1987, to a Telugu father Joseph Prabhu, and a Malayali mother Ninette Prabhu. Yes! you caught it, Samantha will become a year wiser tomorrow. She spent her childhood in Tamil Nadu and was the most adorable. She has two elder brothers Jonathan and David.

Education Qualification

Advertisement

The Shakuntalam actress schooled at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School and then completed a degree in commerce at Stella Maris College, Chennai. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was an asset to the school wrote her class teacher at CSI St. Stephen Matriculation School on her report card. In 2020, the Kushi starrer Class 10th mark sheet went viral on social media. Her marks speak for her talent and potential.

She scored 100/100 in Mathematics and 95/100 in Physics, 90 in English, 84 in Botany, 91 in History, and 83 in Geography. Isn’t it surprising? The viral report card also showed the remarks column in which Samantha’s teacher wrote, “She has done well. She is an asset to the school." It was in the final years of her undergraduate when she was involved in modelling projects. In her early days, she worked with Naidu Hall, through which she was first spotted by filmmaker Ravi Varman.

Also read| Celebrity Education: From Katrina Kaif to Kajol, Actors Who Were Unable to Finish School

Acting Career

Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu began her professional career with Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Telugu film, Ye Maaya Chesave. It was one of the most anticipated films in the year 2010 because of the first collaboration between Gautham Menon and composer A. R. Rahman. The film was simultaneously shot in India and the United States and hit the screens on February 26, 2010. After the release of the film, Tamil cinema was abuzz with the new entrant in the film industry. She received positive reviews for her portrayal and critics claimed her a ‘scene-stealer’ and her beauty as ‘alluring’. Some even called Samantha Ruth Prabhu a girl to watch out for.’

At the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the mythological film Shaakuntalam. The actress essayed the titular role of Shaakuntala, the daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra. The big-budgeted film also starred Dev Mohan opposite her. Produced and helmed by Gunasekhar, it hit theatres on April 14 but failed to leave a mark at the box office.

Read all the Latest Education News here