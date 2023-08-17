Centre To Give Rs 20,000 Crore For 10,000 E-Buses In 100 Cities

In a significant move towards promoting environmentally friendly transportation, the Union Cabinet has given its nod to the PM-Ebus Sewa scheme. The initiative aims to introduce 10,000 electric buses across 100 cities, with a primary focus on areas lacking organized bus services. This decision, hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a game-changer, is poised to redefine urban mobility while fortifying the urban transport infrastructure.

The PM-Ebus Sewa scheme is not just a leap towards sustainable transportation but also an avenue for generating substantial employment opportunities. By prioritizing cities with unorganized bus services, the scheme aspires to streamline transportation efficiency and create numerous job prospects for the local populace.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur shared that the scheme has been allocated a budget of Rs 57,613 crore in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The central government will provide Rs 20,000 crore, while the states will contribute the remaining funding. This financial commitment underscores the government’s determination to drive green mobility and enhance the quality of urban transport.

Rajesh Malhotra, the Director of the Press Information Bureau, took to Twitter to announce the development: “Cabinet approves ‘PM-eBus Sewa’ for augmenting city bus operations; priority to cities having unorganized bus service; 10,000 e-buses to be deployed in 169 cities; infrastructure to be upgraded in 181 cities under Green Urban Mobility."

The scheme’s support will extend to bus operations through a “per Kilometer aid" over the next decade, alongside assistance in establishing power infrastructure for the electric buses. In the case of union territories, hill states, and the Northeast, 90% of the funding cost will be borne by the central government. The initiative is expected to create around 45,000 jobs, further boosting economic growth.