Centre to Recruit 38,800 Teachers, Support Staff for Eklavya Model Schools in 3 Years

The central government will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the next three years, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said on Wednesday.

The EMRS scheme for making model residential schools for tribal students across India started in 1997-98.

Under the Narendra Modi government, the number of such schools functioning in the country has increased from 119 in 2013-14 to 401 in 2023-24, Munda said at a press conference, listing his ministry’s achievements in the last nine years.

The number of students enrolled in these schools has increased from 34365 in 2023-14 to 1,13,275 in 2023-24.

As part of a new scheme formulated in 2019, the government decided to establish Eklavya Model Residential Schools in every block with 50 percent or more ST population and at least 20,000 tribal persons as per the 2011 census.