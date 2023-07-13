CG PET Answer Key 2023 Released at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Steps to Download

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB), Raipur issued the CG Pre-Engineering Test (PET) answer key 2023 on July 12. Students who appeared for the Chhattisgarh PET 2023 exam can now download the provisional answer key from the official website of CPEB at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The answer key was released in a pdf format. The Chhattisgarh PET 2023 answer key will include details such as subjects, set-wise correct answers, question number, exam date, exam time, and subject code.

The board has provided candidates with the opportunity to raise objections against the CG PET 2023 answer key. To do so, candidates must log in to their respective accounts. It is important to note that the facility to challenge the provisional answer key will be available until July 15 at 11:59 pm. However, the board has explicitly stated that objections raised through mail or any other mode will not be accepted, as stated in an official notice.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the objections raised by candidates will be reviewed by subject experts, after which the final answer key will be published. By using the final answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their probable scores in the entrance exam. Subsequently, CPEB will declare the results of the CG PET 2023.

CG PET Answer Key 2023: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CPEB atvyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the ‘CG PET 2023 Answer Key’ link.

Advertisement

Step 3: A PDF file displaying the provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates are advised to check the answer key and match it with their responses.