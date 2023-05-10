CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Today: Websites to Check, When & Where to Get Marksheet

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results for its classes 10 and 12 today, on May 10. Once the results are out, students will be able to check them online on the board’s official website, cgbse.nic.in. and through SMS. Over 6 lakh students appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board examination 2023.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result LIVE

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result LIVE

CGBSE 10TH, 12TH RESULT: WEBSITES TO CHECK RESULTS

Once the result is out, here is a list of websites where students can check their results. Other than that students can also check their results with News18. Lastly, students can SMS CG12 Roll Number to 56263 to get their results on SMS.

— cgbse.nic.in

— cg.nic.in

— results.cg.nic.in

Students must score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to be declared passed in board examinations conducted by CGBSE. After accessing the result, students need to thoroughly cross-check their marks, if their name and school name is spelled correctly as well as their roll number. Report to the school authorities in case of any discrepancy.

After downloading the marksheet, it is the responsibility of the students to ensure it is error-free. Students need to ensure there is no error and in case there is, they need to get it corrected by the officials at the earliest -

— Name of the Student

— Roll Number

— Spellings

— Total Marks

— Subject-wise total of theory and practical marks

— Grades Associated

— Personal Details including parents name, date of birth

— Name and Code of School

— Pass/Fail Status

Over 8 lakh students took the CG Board class 10, and class 12 exams in 2022. As many as 74.23 per cent of students passed 10th. This was higher than the pass percentage obtained in 2020 and 2019. In class 12, as many as 79.30 per cent of students passed the exams, higher than in 2020 and 2019.

Last year, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel announced that this year’s board examination toppers will be given a free helicopter ride by the state government. After getting cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2021, the board exams were conducted in offline mode between March 2 and March 30 in 2022.

