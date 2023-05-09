CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2023 Date and Time Announced

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be announcing the result for classes 10 and 12 tomorrow, May 9. The result once declared will be available at cgbse.nic.in, cg.nic.in, and results.cg.nic.in. Students have to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to be declared passed in board examinations conducted by CGBSE.

Students can also check marks via SMS to do so, they have to text ‘CG12’ and their roll number to 56263. For class 10, students need to type CG10 123445 (where 123445 represents roll number and send it to 56263. The CG board result 2023 will be sent to them by text message.

Apart from marks, students will also get grades for their scores. Students need to ensure that the grades match the marks —

A1 – 100 to 91 marks

A2 – 90 to 81 marks

B1 – 80 to 71 marks

B2 – 70 to 61 marks

C1 – 60 to 51 marks

C2 – 50 to 41 marks

D – 40 to 33 marks

E1 – 21 to 32 marks (compartment exam).

In 2022, as many as 74.23 per cent of students passed 10th. In class 12, a total of 79.30 per cent of students passed the exams. In class 12, girls outperformed boys as 81.15 per cent of girls who appeared for the exams passed while the pass percentage of boys was 77.03 per cent. The pass percentage of girls was higher than boys in the 10th result as well with 78.84 per cent of girls clearing the exam and 69.07 per cent of boys passing the exam.

Last year, the Chhattisgarh government decided to offer helicopter rides to students who top class 10 and 12 board exams. Addressing the media, CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the move was aimed at inspiring students to do better in their board exams. The trips were sponsored by the state government and offered to all district toppers.

In 2021, due to covid-19, students were made to take board exams from home. In CG Board 10th exam, all the students passed. Apart from 100 per cent pass percentage, CGBSE also recorded 96.81 per cent of students getting first division. In CGBSE 12th results, which too were held based on assignment, as many as 97 per cent of students passed, however, no merit list was released and toppers were not announced.

