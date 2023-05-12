CGBSE Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Board 12th Rank 1, 2 Holders Share Strategies That You Can Execute Next Year

“Self-study played an important role in my success," says Chhattisgarh Board topper Vidhi Bhosale. While for CGBSE rank 2 Vivek Agrawal, it was his “consistency throughout the year has shown results." On May 10, the CGBSE released the results for class 12th board exams which saw a total of 79.96 per cent of students clearing the examination.

Both the CGBSE 12th toppers Vidhi Bhosale, who scored 98.20 per cent, and Vivek Agrawal, who scored 97.40 per cent, made their master plan ahead of the examination. “It was the hard work of a year that resulted in success," Vivek told News18.com. Both the CGBSE rankers made a timetable that they tried to follow throughout the year. Vivek and Vidhi say they focused on keywords of a subject while answering the questions in the Chhattisgarh Board 12th examination.

“It is the time management and self-study that helped me receive marks in the Chhattisgarh Board examination," says rank 1 holder, Vidhi. She aspires to be an agricultural scientist. For the boards, she emphasised her school’s books and did not refer to any additional guides, she told News18.com.

Vidhi claims to have studied for 7 hours a day and increased her duration one day before the exam. Remembering her preparation time, the CGBSE top ranker said, “I too get under pressure but a cool and calm mind became the only answer. I tried to motivate myself and then continue studying."

Vivek, meanwhile, credited his success to his parents and tuition teacher because of whom he is now one of the toppers of the Chhattisgarh Board exams. “Multiple times revision of chapters, concentration on the subjects while studying, and relaxing of mind are also one of the important factors that cannot be ignored," says he. Concepts should be cleared from the start, he said, adding that “Students maintain baggage of doubts and leave it for the last time which should not be the case. Doubts should be cleared right away by the students."