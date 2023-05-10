Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result LIVE: 75.05% Pass Percentage Recorded In CGBSE 10th Results

With over 8 lakh students and their parents and other stakeholders checking the result today, the official CG Board website may have some server issues. During the declaration of the results, if you are facing such issues, here are some alternative ways to check marks –

Students can also check marks via SMS to do so, they have to text ‘CG12’ and their roll number to 56263. Students can also check marks directly at News18 by filling forms below –