Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result LIVE: 75.05% Pass Percentage Recorded In CGBSE 10th Results

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo
Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 13:16 IST
Chhattisgarh, India
Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the result of the class 10 board exams 2023 today, May 10. This year 75.05% pass percentage has been recorded. The state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam has announced the CGBSE merit list. Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check the results at the official website – cgbse.nic. Read More
Number of students registered – 3,37,569
Number of students appeared – 3,30,681
Number of students passed – 2,47,721
Overall pass percentage – 75.05%
In Chhattisgarh class 10th exam, 1,09,903 students passed in first division, 1,19,901 students passed in second division while 17,914 students passed in third division.
Here is a list of the top 10 performers in the CGBSE class 10 exam 2023 –
Rahul Yadav: 98.83%
Sikandar Yadav: 98.67%
Pinky Yadav: 98.17%
Suraj Painkra: 98.17%
Aditi Bhagat: 98.17%
Riya Haldar ) : 98%
Bhupendra Xess : 98%
Bhumi Warte : 97.67%
Chitrashee Sahu : 97.67%
Aditya Raj Gupta : 97.67%
Apart from marks, students will also get grades for their scores. Here is a detailed structure of grading system. Students need to ensure that the grades match the marks –
A1 – 100 to 91 marks
A2 – 90 to 81 marks
B1 – 80 to 71 marks
B2 – 70 to 61 marks
C1 – 60 to 51 marks
C2 – 50 to 41 marks
D – 40 to 33 marks
E1 – 21 to 32 marks (compartment)
To check CGBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result, follow the steps given below:
Go to cgbse.nic.in.
On the homepage, links for Class 10 and Class 12 results will be displayed. Click on it.
Login with your roll number.
CG Board results for classes 10 and 12th have been released. School Education Minister Prem Sai Singh Tekam released the results. The examination results were released on the board’s website cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.
Chhattisgarh Board 10th result has 48 students and 12th has 30 students in the merit list.
4 out of top 5 students in Chhattisgarh Board 10th result are from Jashpur. The 10th result was 75.5 percent. There are 48 students in the 10th merit list.
Rahul Yadav has topped the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th exam with 593 marks. On the other hand, Nidhi Bhonsle is the topper in class 12th with 491 marks.
75.05% pass percentage has been recorded in class 10th results
Step 1 – Go to cgbse.nic.in
Step 2 – After that go to 12th result.
Step 3 – Login with your Board Exam Roll Number.
Step 4 – Check your marks and download result page.
With over 8 lakh students and their parents and other stakeholders checking the result today, the official CG Board website may have some server issues. During the declaration of the results, if you are facing such issues, here are some alternative ways to check marks –
Students can also check marks via SMS to do so, they have to text ‘CG12’ and their roll number to 56263. Students can also check marks directly at News18 by filling forms below –
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the result of the class 10 board exams 2023 today, May 10. The state education minister Premsai Singh Tekam will announce the CGBSE merit list at noon.
Once the result is out, here is a list of websites where students can check their results:
— cgbse.nic.in
— cg.nic.in
— results.cg.nic.in
During the online classes, assignments were provided to the students and graded. On May 19, the outcome was announced at 11 a.m. For the class 10 exams, 4.61 lakh students registered, 2.24 lakh of whom were male applicants and 2.36 lakh female candidates.
On May 14, 2022, CGBSE released the results for Classes 10 and 12. The board’s overall pass rate for Class 10 was 74.23 percent, and for Class 12 it was 79.03 percent.
The student’s individual subject grades as well as their total grades, percentages, grades, divisions, and pass/fail status will be included in the CGBSE 10th result for 2023.
Supplementary exams are likely to be in July for students who fail one or more subjects. It is expected that results for the supplementary exam will be accessible in August 2023.
The theory exams will be worth 80 points, and the practical exams will be worth 20 points for each subject. To qualify for an examination, a student must score at least 35 marks in every subject.
To pass the exam, students have to score at least 33 per cent marks. Students who fail in one or two exams will have to follow the improvement instructions as per the guidelines issued by the board.
CGBSE 10th and 12th results will be announced at the same time – noon. The State Education Minister will be announcing the results in front of media from Board headquarters. After the announcement, the links to check scores will be activated at results.cg.nic.in, cgbse.nic.in, and News18.com.
This year’s Chhattisgarh board exams for Class 10th were administered from March 2 to March 24. The CGBSE 10th class result will be based on the student’s performance in both the theory and practical exams. The theory exams will be worth 80 points, and the practical exams will be worth 20 points for each subject. To qualify for an examination, a student must score at least 35 marks in every subject.
Supplementary exams are likely to be in July for students who fail one or more subjects. It is expected that results for the supplementary exam will be accessible in August 2023. The student’s individual subject grades as well as their total grades, percentages, grades, divisions, and pass/fail status will be included in the CGBSE 10th result for 2023. The students will also be able to download their certificate and mark sheet online after the results are announced.
On May 14, 2022, CGBSE released the results for Classes 10 and 12. The board’s overall pass rate for Class 10 was 74.23 percent, and for Class 12 it was 79.03 percent. The overall pass rate in 2021 was 100 percent. Based on how they performed in their online classes, the students were graded. During the online classes, assignments were provided to the students and graded. On May 19, the outcome was announced at 11 a.m. For the class 10 exams, 4.61 lakh students registered, 2.24 lakh of whom were male applicants and 2.36 lakh female candidates.
