Home » education-career » Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: CGBSE 12th Result Declared, 79.96% Pass, Vidhi Bhosale Tops Exam

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: CGBSE 12th Result Declared, 79.96% Pass, Vidhi Bhosale Tops Exam

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result LIVE: Students who appeared in the 12th board exams will be able to check their results on the website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in, and results.cg.nic.in as well as on the website of News 18.com

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 13:11 IST

Chhattisgarh, India

May 10, 2023 13:11 IST

CGBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Toppers list

Here is a list of the top 10 performers in the CGBSE class 12 exam 2023 –

Vidhi Bhosale: 98.20 per cent
Vivek Agarwal: 97.40 per cent
Ritesh Kumar: 96.80 percent
Nyasa Dewangan: 96.60 percent
Resham Khatri: 96.60 percent
Sanskar Dewangan: 96.60 percent
Divya: 96.40 percent
Nishant Deshmukh: 96.20 percent
Ritu Banjare: 96.20 percent
Jharna Sahu: 96.20 percent

May 10, 2023 12:58 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Documents Needed to Check Marks

To check their results, students will need to input their enrolment number, unique ID, and date of birth as mentioned on their admit card onto the result portal.

May 10, 2023 12:44 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result: Toppers

79.96 percent children have passed in Chhattisgarh Board 12th examination. Vidhi Bhosle of Raigad has topped the class 12th. Vidhi Bhosle has got 98.20 percent marks.

May 10, 2023 12:30 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Direct Link

May 10, 2023 12:30 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Website Not Working? Check via Mobile App

Step 1: Install the DigiLocker application from Play Store

Step 2: If not signed in, click on the sign-in tab on the left corner of the page, and enter credentials such as your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth etc.

Step 3: Once logged in, students can access their results under the ‘Issued Documents’ section of DigiLocker, where they will find their class 12 results.

May 10, 2023 12:26 IST

CGBSE 12th Result: 79.96% Pass

A total of 79.96% have passed the exam. Nidhi Bhosle from Raipur has topped the Chhattisgarh Board class 12 exams 2023, Vivek Agarwal has secured 2nd position and Ritesh Kumar has secured 3rd position.

May 10, 2023 12:22 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2023: Toppers List Out

Rahul Yadav has topped the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th exam with 593 marks. On the other hand, Nidhi Bhonsle has been the topper in class 12th with 491 marks.

May 10, 2023 12:14 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result DECLARED!

Chhattisgarh Board has released the class 12th result today, May 10. The CG board Result 2023 has been announced by the state education minister.

May 10, 2023 12:11 IST

May 10, 2023 12:05 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023 will be released in a few seconds

May 10, 2023 12:03 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023 Today: Provisional Marksheet Details

Student’s Name
Roll Number
Enrollment Number
Father’s Name
Mother’s Name
Date of Birth
School Name
School Code
Marks Obtained in Theory Marks
Obtained in Practical
Total Marks Obtained
Result Status: Pass or Fail

May 10, 2023 12:02 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Exam Held in March

This year, CGBSE conducted the Chhattisgarh class 12 exams from March 1 and concluded on March 31.

May 10, 2023 12:00 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Grades vs Marks

Apart from marks, students will also get grades for their scores. Here is a detailed structure of grading system. Students need to ensure that the grades match the marks –

A1 – 100 to 91 marks

A2 – 90 to 81 marks

B1 – 80 to 71 marks

B2 – 70 to 61 marks

C1 – 60 to 51 marks

C2 – 50 to 41 marks

D – 40 to 33 marks

E1 – 21 to 32 marks (compartment)

May 10, 2023 11:54 IST

May 10, 2023 11:53 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2023 in a Few Minutes!

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the results of classes 12th board exams today, May 10 at 12 noon. The result will be announced by the School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam.

May 10, 2023 11:52 IST

CGBSE 12th Passing Marks, Expected Pass Percentage

Students must score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to be declared passed in board examinations conducted by CGBSE. The pass percentage could be expected around 70-80% this time. The CGBSE class 12th pass percentage for the last three years are as follows:

2022 – 79.30%

2021 – 97.43%

2020 – 70.69%

May 10, 2023 11:49 IST

CGBSE Results 2023: How Many Students Will Check Result?

Over 8 lakh students will be able to check their class 12 and 10 results at noon today. While the result will be available on the official websites, the number of students is huge and the website might go slow. To avoid any such clash, students can also refer to alternative modes of checking results including Digilocker and News18.

May 10, 2023 11:45 IST

May 10, 2023 11:42 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result in Sometime, State Education Minister to Announce Result

According to the official release issued by the Chhattisgarh Board, the results of the intermediate exam will be released today at 12 noon. The result will be announced by the School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam.

May 10, 2023 11:39 IST

CGBSE Website Not Working? Here's What to Do

With 8 lakh students and their parents and other stakeholders checking the result today, the official CG Board website is not loading for many. If you are also facing this situation, here are alternative ways to check marks –

Students can also check marks via SMS to do so, they have to text ‘CG12’ and their roll number to 56263. Students can also check marks directly at News18 by filling forms below –

May 10, 2023 11:36 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Online Marksheets to Act as Provisional Ones

Chhattisgarh Board Class 12th online result will be provisional. After the declaration of the CG Board Result, students will have to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

May 10, 2023 11:33 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Where to Check?

Once the result is out, here is a list of websites where students can check their results:

— cgbse.nic.in

— cg.nic.in

— results.cg.nic.in

May 10, 2023 11:30 IST

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result to be Declared in 30 Minutes!

The result will be announced by the School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam.

May 10, 2023 11:30 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Names of Toppers to be Announced

Along with the CGBSE class 12th results, the Chhattisgarh Board will also announce the stream-wise toppers along with top-performing districts, performance analysis of girls and boys, and dates for supplementary exams.

May 10, 2023 11:27 IST

CGBSE 12th Result: Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam will release the result

Education Minister of Chhattisgarh Premsai Singh Tekam will release the result of Chhattisgarh Board Exam. The result will be announced through a press conference at the CGBSE office in Raipur at 12 noon.

May 10, 2023 11:26 IST

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2023: Over 8 lakh Students waiting for Results

Over 8 lakh students who appeared for the CG Board class 10, class 12 exams held by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be getting their results today, May 10 at noon. The results once declared will be available at official website, cgbse.nic.in, cgresults.nic.in as well as on News18.com.

May 10, 2023 11:24 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Keep These Documents Ready

To ensure, students get their results on time they need to keep their admit cards ready with them. The enrolment number and unique ID written on it will be needed to check the result. While checking marks, students need to ensure that they mention their birth dates as mentioned on their admit cards or school records.

May 10, 2023 11:22 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023: Websites to Check Marks

The CG Board or Chhattisgarh Board will announce its results at the official websites -

cgbse.nic.in

cgresults.nic.in

news18.com

May 10, 2023 11:20 IST

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2023: What Happened in Covid Year?

In 2021, due to covid-19, students were made to take board exams from home. In CG Board 10th exam last year, all the students passed. Apart from a 100 per cent pass percentage, CGBSE also recorded 96.81 per cent students getting first division. In CGBSE 12th results, which too was held based on assignment, as many as 97% of students passed, however, no merit list was released and toppers were not announced.

May 10, 2023 11:19 IST

Who will Announce CGBSE 10th and 12th results?

CGBSE 10th and 12th results will be announced at the same time – noon. The State Education Minister will be announcing the results in front of media from Board headquarters. After the announcement, the links to check scores will be activated at results.cg.nic.in, cgbse.nic.in, and News18.com.

May 10, 2023 09:21 IST

CGBSE 12th Result 2023 via SMS

Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the results of the class 12th board exams today, May 10. A total of 79.96% have passed the exam. Students who appeared in the 12th board exams will be able to check their results on the website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in, and results.cg.nic.in as well as on the website of News 18.com.

The result was announced by the School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam at noon along with the toppers list. Nidhi Bhosle from Raipur has topped the Chhattisgarh Board class 12 exams 2023, Vivek Agarwal has secured 2nd position and Ritesh Kumar has secured 3rd position.

They will need their application number and date of birth to check their marks. This year, CGBSE conducted the Chhattisgarh class 12 exams from March 1 and concluded on March 31. More than 8 lakh students appeared in the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th examinations. For the examination, 418 centres were set up across the state. The Chhattisgarh board exam was completed on March 31. The Class 12 exams began with Hindi as the first paper. The exams began at 9 am and concluded at 12:15 pm. Soon after this, the evaluation of exam copies began.

Students need to keep their admit card with them prior to checking the results. It has the enrolment number and unique ID written on it which will be needed to check the result. Students need to ensure that they mention their birth dates as mentioned on admit card or school records. Apart from the application number, students will have to enter a captcha code.

In 2022, as many as 79.30 per cent of students passed the 12th exams. Girls outperformed boys as 81.15 per cent of girls who appeared for the inter exams passed while the pass percentage of boys was 77.03 per cent. Last year, the Chhattisgarh government decided to offer helicopter rides to students who top class 10 and 12 board exams.

Read all the Latest Education News here

