Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: CGBSE 12th Result Declared, 79.96% Pass, Vidhi Bhosale Tops Exam

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 13:11 IST
Chhattisgarh, India
Here is a list of the top 10 performers in the CGBSE class 12 exam 2023 –
Vidhi Bhosale: 98.20 per cent
Vivek Agarwal: 97.40 per cent
Ritesh Kumar: 96.80 percent
Nyasa Dewangan: 96.60 percent
Resham Khatri: 96.60 percent
Sanskar Dewangan: 96.60 percent
Divya: 96.40 percent
Nishant Deshmukh: 96.20 percent
Ritu Banjare: 96.20 percent
Jharna Sahu: 96.20 percent
To check their results, students will need to input their enrolment number, unique ID, and date of birth as mentioned on their admit card onto the result portal.
79.96 percent children have passed in Chhattisgarh Board 12th examination. Vidhi Bhosle of Raigad has topped the class 12th. Vidhi Bhosle has got 98.20 percent marks.
Step 1: Install the DigiLocker application from Play Store
Step 2: If not signed in, click on the sign-in tab on the left corner of the page, and enter credentials such as your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth etc.
Step 3: Once logged in, students can access their results under the ‘Issued Documents’ section of DigiLocker, where they will find their class 12 results.
A total of 79.96% have passed the exam. Nidhi Bhosle from Raipur has topped the Chhattisgarh Board class 12 exams 2023, Vivek Agarwal has secured 2nd position and Ritesh Kumar has secured 3rd position.
Rahul Yadav has topped the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th exam with 593 marks. On the other hand, Nidhi Bhonsle has been the topper in class 12th with 491 marks.
Chhattisgarh Board has released the class 12th result today, May 10. The CG board Result 2023 has been announced by the state education minister.
Step 1 – Go to cgbse.nic.in
Step 2 – After that go to 12th result.
Step 3 – Login with your Board Exam Roll Number.
Step 4 – Check your marks and download result page.
Student’s Name
Roll Number
Enrollment Number
Father’s Name
Mother’s Name
Date of Birth
School Name
School Code
Marks Obtained in Theory Marks
Obtained in Practical
Total Marks Obtained
Result Status: Pass or Fail
This year, CGBSE conducted the Chhattisgarh class 12 exams from March 1 and concluded on March 31.
Apart from marks, students will also get grades for their scores. Here is a detailed structure of grading system. Students need to ensure that the grades match the marks –
A1 – 100 to 91 marks
A2 – 90 to 81 marks
B1 – 80 to 71 marks
B2 – 70 to 61 marks
C1 – 60 to 51 marks
C2 – 50 to 41 marks
D – 40 to 33 marks
E1 – 21 to 32 marks (compartment)
To check their results, students will need to input their enrolment number, unique ID, and date of birth as mentioned on their admit card onto the result portal.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the results of classes 12th board exams today, May 10 at 12 noon. The result will be announced by the School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam.
Students must score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to be declared passed in board examinations conducted by CGBSE. The pass percentage could be expected around 70-80% this time. The CGBSE class 12th pass percentage for the last three years are as follows:
2022 – 79.30%
2021 – 97.43%
2020 – 70.69%
Over 8 lakh students will be able to check their class 12 and 10 results at noon today. While the result will be available on the official websites, the number of students is huge and the website might go slow. To avoid any such clash, students can also refer to alternative modes of checking results including Digilocker and News18.
Step 1 – Go to cgbse.nic.in
Step 2 – After that go to 12th result.
Step 3 – Login with your Board Exam Roll Number.
Step 4 – Check your marks and download result page.
According to the official release issued by the Chhattisgarh Board, the results of the intermediate exam will be released today at 12 noon. The result will be announced by the School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam.
With 8 lakh students and their parents and other stakeholders checking the result today, the official CG Board website is not loading for many. If you are also facing this situation, here are alternative ways to check marks –
Students can also check marks via SMS to do so, they have to text ‘CG12’ and their roll number to 56263. Students can also check marks directly at News18 by filling forms below –
Chhattisgarh Board Class 12th online result will be provisional. After the declaration of the CG Board Result, students will have to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.
Once the result is out, here is a list of websites where students can check their results:
— cgbse.nic.in
— cg.nic.in
— results.cg.nic.in
The result will be announced by the School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam.
Along with the CGBSE class 12th results, the Chhattisgarh Board will also announce the stream-wise toppers along with top-performing districts, performance analysis of girls and boys, and dates for supplementary exams.
Education Minister of Chhattisgarh Premsai Singh Tekam will release the result of Chhattisgarh Board Exam. The result will be announced through a press conference at the CGBSE office in Raipur at 12 noon.
Over 8 lakh students who appeared for the CG Board class 10, class 12 exams held by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be getting their results today, May 10 at noon. The results once declared will be available at official website, cgbse.nic.in, cgresults.nic.in as well as on News18.com.
To ensure, students get their results on time they need to keep their admit cards ready with them. The enrolment number and unique ID written on it will be needed to check the result. While checking marks, students need to ensure that they mention their birth dates as mentioned on their admit cards or school records.
The CG Board or Chhattisgarh Board will announce its results at the official websites -
cgbse.nic.in
cgresults.nic.in
news18.com
In 2021, due to covid-19, students were made to take board exams from home. In CG Board 10th exam last year, all the students passed. Apart from a 100 per cent pass percentage, CGBSE also recorded 96.81 per cent students getting first division. In CGBSE 12th results, which too was held based on assignment, as many as 97% of students passed, however, no merit list was released and toppers were not announced.
CGBSE 10th and 12th results will be announced at the same time – noon. The State Education Minister will be announcing the results in front of media from Board headquarters. After the announcement, the links to check scores will be activated at results.cg.nic.in, cgbse.nic.in, and News18.com.
Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result LIVE: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the results of the class 12th board exams today, May 10. A total of 79.96% have passed the exam. Students who appeared in the 12th board exams will be able to check their results on the website of Chhattisgarh Board at cgbse.nic.in, and results.cg.nic.in as well as on the website of News 18.com.
The result was announced by the School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam at noon along with the toppers list. Nidhi Bhosle from Raipur has topped the Chhattisgarh Board class 12 exams 2023, Vivek Agarwal has secured 2nd position and Ritesh Kumar has secured 3rd position.
They will need their application number and date of birth to check their marks. This year, CGBSE conducted the Chhattisgarh class 12 exams from March 1 and concluded on March 31. More than 8 lakh students appeared in the Chhattisgarh Board 10th and 12th examinations. For the examination, 418 centres were set up across the state. The Chhattisgarh board exam was completed on March 31. The Class 12 exams began with Hindi as the first paper. The exams began at 9 am and concluded at 12:15 pm. Soon after this, the evaluation of exam copies began.
Students need to keep their admit card with them prior to checking the results. It has the enrolment number and unique ID written on it which will be needed to check the result. Students need to ensure that they mention their birth dates as mentioned on admit card or school records. Apart from the application number, students will have to enter a captcha code.
In 2022, as many as 79.30 per cent of students passed the 12th exams. Girls outperformed boys as 81.15 per cent of girls who appeared for the inter exams passed while the pass percentage of boys was 77.03 per cent. Last year, the Chhattisgarh government decided to offer helicopter rides to students who top class 10 and 12 board exams.
Read all the Latest Education News here