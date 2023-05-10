Chhattisgarh Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: CGBSE 12th Result Declared, 79.96% Pass, Vidhi Bhosale Tops Exam

Step 1: Install the DigiLocker application from Play Store

Step 2: If not signed in, click on the sign-in tab on the left corner of the page, and enter credentials such as your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth etc.

Step 3: Once logged in, students can access their results under the ‘Issued Documents’ section of DigiLocker, where they will find their class 12 results.