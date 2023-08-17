CGPSC Declare Mains Result At psc.cg.gov.in, Check How To Access Scorecard

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has announced the Mains results. Candidates who appeared for the Mains examination can check their results from the official website, psc.cg.gov.in. From the appeared students, 625 candidates are provisionally shortlisted for the interview stage. The date and other information will be informed by the Commission on a later date. The Mains Written Exam was conducted over a period of four days from June 15 to June 18, 2023.

CGPSC 2023 MAINS RESULTS: STEPS TO ACCESS

Advertisement

Step 1- Visit the official website, psc.cg.gov.in using any web browser

Step 2- On the homepage, look for results tab or examination tab.

Step 3- From the drop down menu select the CGPSC Mains Written Examination Link.

Step 4- Select the link. It can direct you to other page.

Step 5- The page will ask you for your login credentials like roll number, registration number.

Step 6- Once the credentials are verified a pdf file will open which you can download for future records.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has announced the dates for the upcoming Civil Judge recruitment exam 2023. Candidates, who have registered for the exam can access the exam details and schedule on the official website at psc.cg.gov.in. The CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2023 is scheduled to take place on August 20, from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm in a single shift.