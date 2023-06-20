Chance to Apply for DU Admission Despite Missing to Select Varsity During CUET-UG Registration

Candidates who did not select the Delhi University as a preference while registering for CUET-UG can still apply for admission to the university through its CSAS portal, a DU official said Monday.

Delhi University, Dean Admission, Haneet Gandhi also said students who opted for the ’unreserved’ category during the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) registration can apply in the reserved category at the CSAS portal "if their certificate is ready".

Gandhi said this during a webinar – the first in the admission 2023-24 series.

The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG) -2023) was launched early this month and students who wish to get admission to the university are required to apply at the portal.

The team of the admission branch briefed DU aspirants about the process of registration, admission and filling of forms during the webinar.

They also answered some of the questions of the aspirants.

One such query was whether students can still apply for DU if they have not selected the varsity while filling out the preferences. Last year, only those students who opted for the Delhi University as one of their preferences were allowed to apply at the CSAS portal.

"If a candidate has not selected Delhi University as a preference while registering for CUET-UG can still apply for admission to the university through the varsity’s CSAS portal. Similarly, if a student has selected desired programmes, he/she can also apply for the programmes during phase II of the CUET," Gandhi informed.

Another query was related to the change of categories, to which Gandhi replied: "One should not do that but if there is some issue with your certificate and now it is ready, you can opt for the reserved category. Except for PWD students, aspirants can change their categories while filling out the CSAS portal. However, after applying at the CSAS portal, you cannot change their categories. " The process for admission to close to 71,000 seats in 78 undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 is being conducted through the CSAS portal.

Asked whether students can change their mobile number and email ID used while they were applying for CUET, Gandhi said the students can mention alternate numbers but DU takes all the data from CUET and "consider only that one authentic".

So all the information is sent on that number only, she said.

Like last year, admissions are based on the merit score in Common University Entrance Test.

The registration fees are Rs 250 for UR, OBC-NCL and EWS candidates, while it is Rs 100 for SC/ST/ and PwBD candidates.

The university offers 78 undergraduate programmes and 198 BA programme combinations through its 68 colleges.

About 1,550 unique programmes and other college combinations are offered by the University of Delhi.

MA (Political Science) is the most sought-after PG course.

The CSAS (UG) registration is divided into two phases. The first phase, launched on Wednesday, is a registration process wherein the candidates will have to fill in their personal details and academic scores obtained in Class XII.

The second phase of the CSAS (UG) process will commence with the declaration of the CUET (UG) results in the second week of July. To participate in the second phase, the candidates will have to log in to their CSAS dashboard and complete the Preference-Filling.

The University of Delhi has identified 26 Games/Sports under its Sports Supernumerary Quota and 14 categories (including NSS and NCC) under the Extra Curricular Activities supernumerary quota.

It has been decided that 5 per cent of the total sanctioned strength of the college shall be allocated for ECA and Sports supernumerary quota. The aspirants also queried if a student has applied for admission through Sports or ECA quota, will he be considered for an ordinary seat.