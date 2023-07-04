Chandigarh Edu Dept Invites Applications To Fill 293 Primary Teacher Vacancies

The Education Department of Chandigarh will start the online applications for the recruitment of primary teachers from July 20. This recruitment drive aims to fulfil a total of 293 vacancies for the Junior Basic Training (JBT) Posts regularly. The online registration forms will be available on the official website- https://www.chdeducation.gov.in/. The last date to apply is August 14 while the candidates can submit their application fee till August 17. The number of seats available for General Category applicants is 149 whereas for SC category students is 59. Vacancies for OBC and EWS category candidates are 56 and 29 respectively.

Chandigarh Education JBT Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Education Department of Chandigarh–https://www.chdeducation.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link for the JBT post when available

Step 3: Register yourself to access the online application portal

Step 4: Fill out the online application form by submitting your necessary details

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Click on Submit

Step 8: Download the registration form and generate a print copy of the same.

The application fee for the candidates is Rs 1,000 except for the SC category students. They are required to pay only Rs 500. The Pay scale for the post of JBT is Rs 9,300-34,800 with a Grade Pay of Rs 4,200.

Eligibility

The candidates should hold a minimum educational qualification of a graduate with at least 50 per cent marks in graduation. They should also hold a degree of B.ED or Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) for not less than two years. The applicants should have also passed the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to become eligible for the post.

The minimum age of the applicant should be 21 years while the maximum age can be 37 years to apply. The provision of age relaxation measures will be available for some categories of students.

Selection Procedure